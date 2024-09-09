BYD launches the new Han EV powered by its latest tech, starting at just $25,000

The new BYD Han flagship sedan has arrived. BYD launched the “Evolved” 2025 Han EV featuring its latest tech and a low starting price of just $25,300 (179,800 yuan).

Since launching in 2020, over 800,000 BYD Han’s have been sold. BYD’s flagship electric car has received several updates over the past four years, but its latest might be the most significant so far.

BYD launched the 2025 model on Monday, saying “the powerful Han” has evolved again. The refreshed BYD Han is available in EV and PHEV versions.

BYD cut the price of the new DM-i (PHEV) Han by about 2% (4,000 yuan), which now starts at just $23,300 (165,800 yuan). Powered by its new DM 5.0 hybrid system, the PHEV consumes 3.8 L per 100 km on low battery, which is less than a traditional car, according to BYD.

The new BYD Han EV starts at $25,300 (179,800 yuan), the same as the current model. With an 800V architecture (excluding the base model), it has even better energy performance than its predecessor.

2025 BYD Han EV (Source: BYD)

2025 BYD Han EV prices and range by trim

BYD’s flagship electric sedan is available in five variants, with prices ranging from 179,800 yuan to 235,800 yuan.

BYD Han EV trim Price Range

(CLTC) Base $25,300 (179,800 yuan) 314 mi (506 km) Premium $27,500 (195,800 yuan) 375 mi (605 km) Exclusive $29,500 (209,800 yuan) 435 mi (701 km) Lidar Smart Driving $33,200 (235,800 yuan) 435 mi (701 km) 2025 BYD Han EV price and range by trim

The range-topped “Lidar Smart Driving” model has a dual-motor powertrain, while all other trims are single-motor (FWD).

Like most 2025 models, BYD’s new flagship electric sedan now includes LiDAR and DiPilot 300 driver assist as the company doubles down on smart driving tech as the future.

BYD launched the 2025 Seal EV with LiDAR and partnered with Huwaei to use its new Qiankun Intelligent Driving ADS 3.0 for upcoming “hard-core” EVs.

Source: CarNewsChina, BYD