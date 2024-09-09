Xtracycle Hopper launched as brand’s most affordable premium cargo e-bike yet

Xtracycle’s reputation precedes it in the bicycling industry, with over two decades of building cargo e-bikes that ride and feel more like a traditional bicycle. Long known for premium builds, the brand’s line of cargo electric bikes has also carried premium prices. At least until the launch of the new Xtracycle Hopper today, which ushers in not only a new compact format but also a much more attractive price.

Compared to Xtracycle’s flagship cargo e-bikes in the $4-5k range, the new Xtracycle Hopper’s US $2,999 MSRP (or $2,499 promotional price) is designed to make high-quality cargo electric bikes more accessible to a wider range of families.

The company got there with a major redesign, including adopting a rear hub motor instead of a traditional mid-drive setup.

However, premium parts still abound, including a suspension dropper post, punchy hydraulic brakes, and key cargo accessories like cargo racks and child safety enclosures that are included in the price.

The Xtracycle Hopper may look like a sleeker, more European-styled e-bike from afar, but it definitely sneaks in the American muscle where it counts. That includes a powerful 750W rear motor and the all-important handlebar-mounted throttle that lets riders occasionally (or continuously) leave pedaling behind for an easier ride.

Of course, the bike still offers traditional pedal assist and even includes a torque sensor to make that pedaling as natural and responsive as possible. It can even achieve Class 3 speeds of up to 28 mph (45 km/h) on pedal assist, though the inclusion of a throttle is important for many riders who want to know they’ve always got a backup in case they get a bit drained on a long ride.

And for riders who regularly carry heavy loads or kids (the bike is rated to support up to 500 lb or 227 kg), a throttle is a quick and easy way to get rolling.

A 720Wh removable battery is hidden in the downtube, removing the chunky eyesore of an externally mounted battery but maintaining the desirable feature of being able to charge the battery off of the bike on occasion.

Both the bike’s e-bike system and the lithium-ion battery are certified UL-compliant by SGS laboratories, marking a key safety metric that is becoming increasingly important in the US.

The bike isn’t a lightweight at 85 lb (38.5 kg), but that also includes all of the accessories that come with the bike, including the front rack, foot rails, and the Hooptie (that child protection cage in the back to keep the kiddos safely contained inside of an aluminum structure).

The rear rack even features a Tern-like structure that allows the bike to be parked vertically on its tail to take up less space in a garage or apartment.

The Hopper also has several other included features that come standard, such as fenders and LED lighting, hydraulic disc brakes, a dropper suspension seat post (handle hidden under the saddle), a wide double kickstand for stable parking, and a brightly lit LED display.

Beginning presales today, riders can use the promotional coupon HOP500 to drop the Xtracycle Hopper’s price to $2,499. Shipping is expected to begin on October 11th.

Electrek’s Take

I’m super excited about this launch (and not just because I’ll be testing a Hopper soon too). I’ve always loved seeing cargo bikes gain traction in replacing SUVs as around-the-town utility vehicles. But in order to achieve daily use, they generally need to be higher quality models.

Don’t get me wrong: a budget-priced cargo e-bike has its place. But those super low-cost models generally are designed more for sporadic use, such as a few times a week. When used daily for months, they quickly show their wear. But higher spec’d models with more robust components tend to hold up to that daily grind riding much better, and that’s the key to getting more people to leave their SUV in the garage for as many trips as they can perform on a bike.

At $2.5k for a higher-end cargo e-bike, this is starting to get much closer to justifiable for many families, especially those that can finally consider becoming a one-car-and-one-e-bike family instead of needing two cars. And as an added bonus, there’s a lot more space left in the garage, especially considering that you could fit four Hoppers in the spot of an average car.

Sure, you don’t get the fancy Bosch motor or top-shelf shifters you’ll find on pricier cargo models, but you still get a lot of great parts here, not to mention all of the accessories that are included in the price. So this is definitely an exciting launch for anyone considering a cargo bike as a daily rider scenario.