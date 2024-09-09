Mercedes-AMG’s upcoming CLA EV coupe spotted racing around the Nurburgring [Video]

Mercedes-AMG electric supercar testing in Sweden (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-AMG is preparing to launch an EV sports car based on the upcoming electric CLA. Ahead of its official debut, the AMG-tuned EV was spotted ripping around the Nurburgring during testing. Check out the video below.

Mercedes-AMG CLA EV coupe spotted testing

The electric Mercedes CLA-Class, the first of its new entry-level EV lineup, is almost here. Ahead of its official launch, the electric CLA has been spotted several times in camouflage.

Mercedes unveiled the electric CLA Concept last September, deeming it the new “one-liter car.”

Based on its ultra-efficient MMA platform, Mercedes claims the CLA EV will consume around 5.2 mi per kWh (12 kWh/ 100 km) of energy. It will be the first to ride on the 800V platform, which enables fast charging (up to 248 miles) in 15 minutes.

The electric CLA is also due for an AMG upgrade. The Mercedes-AMG CLA EV is expected to debut next year as a 2026 model.

Ahead of its official launch, the Mercedes-AMG electric CLA was spotted racing around the legendary Nurburgring test track.

Mercedes-Benz electric CLA concept (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

One of the first things you will see right as the vehicle is being loaded off a rear wing covered in the back.

As the vehicle turns the bend, you can see new Mercedes design elements, such as the iconic three-pointed star logo, integrated into the head and tail lights. The new design element was shown on the electric CLA concept last year.

Mercedes-AMG CLA EV testing at the Nurburgring (Source: CarSpyMedia/ YouTube)

From what you can see, the electric four door coupe appears to handle the track with ease, ripping around bends and corners.

Mercedes-AMG also teased its first dedicated electric sports car earlier this year, confirming it will ride on its new AMG.EA performance platform.

Although it was still under camouflage, you could see a Porsche Taycan or Lucid Air-like design with a low-riding, sleek silhouette.

Mercedes-AMG electric supercar testing in Sweden (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

The company claims it’s new EV platform will be a “technological trailblazer” packed with new tech. The concept is based on axial-flux motor technology from Mercedes-owned Yasa.

Yasa claims its motors bring up to four times more torque and double the power density of current tech in “nearly all” EVs. It’s also 50% lighter and about 20% thinner than a typical radial machine.

Can Mercedes-AMG challenge the new 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT or Lucid Air Sapphire? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Source: CarSpyMedia