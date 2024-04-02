Mercedes-Benz’s sleek new entry-level CLA EV spotted as a Tesla Model 3 rival [Video]

The upcoming entry-level Mercedes-Benz EV dubbed the “one-liter car” for its long-range capabilities, was finally caught out in the wild. In a new video, the electric Mercedes CLA was spotted testing near the Arctic Circle. The new EV is Mercedes-Benz’s answer to the Tesla Model 3.

Meet the “one-liter” EV

Mercedes unveiled the electric CLA Concept in September, the first model in a new series of entry-level EVs.

The EV is expected to feature over 466 miles (750 km) driving range based on Mercedes’ next-gen MMA platform. Nicknamed the “one-liter car,” the electric CLA concept has an energy consumption of around 5.2 mi/kWh (12 kWh/ 100 km).

Mercedes MMA platform is derived from its ultra-efficient Vision EQXX, which just completed a 627-mile (1,010 km) trip through the Arabian Desert with nearly 200 miles (309 km) range left.

The electric CLA will be the first Mercedes EV to ride on an 800V system, enabling rapid charging of up to 248 miles (400 km) in 15 minutes.

Mercedes claims the new CLA EV “marks a new era” for the brand’s design evolution. With new features that have become “icons in their own right,” the vehicle is a modern take on Mercedes’ iconic design.

In the words of Mercedes-Benz Group chief designer Gorden Wagener, the concept “reinterprets iconic elements of the brand’s rich design heritage to craft a whole new face of Mercedes-Benz.”

New Mercedes entry-level CLA EV spotted winter testing

Now, we are finally getting a glimpse at the new electric Mercedes CLA after it was spotted winter testing near the Arctic Circle.

The video from CarSpyMedia gives us a closer look at the CLA EV prototype, revealing the electric car’s sleek curves and silhouette as it drives by.

Despite the camouflage, you can see the new seamless grille panel and shark-nose design peeking through.

Inside, the entry-level EV is expected to feature Mercedes’ new OS (MB.OS), the “digital brain” behind the vehicle. Every vehicle based on the MMA platform will be powered by AI and machine learning.

Mercedes says the MB.OS software is “generally ready” for an SAE Level 3 autonomy upgrade, but the EV will initially roll out with Level 2 capabilities.

The entry-level EV is expected to rival Tesla’s Model 3 as Mercedes’ most affordable electric car so far.