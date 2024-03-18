Mercedes-AMG teases first look at its sporty electric supercar poised to rival Porsche, Lucid

Mercedes-AMG is officially previewing its upcoming electric supercar. Shown drifting across a frozen lake during testing, the sporty Mercedes-AMG EV will rival the new +1,000 hp Porsche Taycan Turbo GT and +1,200 hp Lucid Air Sapphire.

Mercedes-AMG previews new electric supercar testing

Days after Porsche revealed the Taycan Turbo GT, its most powerful road-legal vehicle yet, Mercedes-AMG is previewing its first standalone EV.

The new Mercedes-AMG electric supercar will be the first to be underpinned by its dedicated AMG.EA performance platform.

Although still in its early stages of testing, the new AMG.EA platform will be a “technological trailblazer” powered by several new innovations. The concept is based on axial-flux motor tech developed by Mercedes-owned Yasa.

Mercedes acquired Yasa in 2021 to develop axial EV motors for all-electric AMG performance models.

Yasa claims its tech provides four times more torque and double the power of nearly all current EV tech while being 50% lighter. The power unit will be used in addition to a new high-performance, high-voltage battery.

Mercedes-AMG electric supercar testing in Sweden (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

You can see from the official images from Mercedes that the electric supercar’s design draws from the Vision AMG concept, revealed in 2022. Compared to other Mercedes EVs, the AMG supercar is much sleeker and lower to the ground.

Despite its heavy camouflage, you can also see the design is closer to that of the Porsche Taycan or Lucid Air for added performance. The rear and front lights are covered.

Mercedes-AMG said its new performance platform is still at the early stages of a “demanding and comprehensive test plan.” It will span several types of terrain on different continents. The new pictures show the Mercedes-AMG electric supercar testing on a frozen lake in Sweden with temps as low as -13F (-25C).

Performance EVs Horsepower 0 to 60 mph Starting Price Porsche Taycan Turbo GT 1,093 2.10 s $231,995 Lucid Air Sapphire 1,234 1.89 s $250,500 Tesla Model S Plaid 1,020 1.99 s $89,900 Performance EVs the Mercedes-AMG electric supercar will rival

The Mercedes-AMG EV will compete with high-performance EVs like the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, Lucid Air Sapphire, and Tesla Model S Plaid.

Mercedes has yet to reveal prices or specs for the EV supercar, but it will not be cheap. Check back for more info as it gets closer to its official launch.