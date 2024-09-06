Podcast: I sold all my TSLA shares, Tesla AI roadmap, Volvo EX90 first drive, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss why I sold all my TSLA shares, Tesla AI roadmap, Volvo EX90 first drive, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- I sold all my Tesla shares (TSLA), here’s why
- Tesla reveals AI product/self-driving roadmap, and it raises questions
- Hacker reveals Tesla is gathering extra data around its Robotaxi launch site
- Tesla launches ‘actually smart summon’ or ‘ass’
- Tesla Semi trucks were spotted in numbers coming out of the factory
- Tesla is rumored to be planning new 6-seat Model Y
- Review: Volvo EX90 is a smooth AWD 7-seat luxury kid-hauler
- Volvo backtracks on its 100% EV pledge: Here’s what the new plan looks like
- Volvo confirms new EX60 mid-size electric SUV will spearhead its next-gen EV tech strategy
- Meet the new 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5: Built in the US with more range and new XRT trim
- Ignorance of how EVs work is holding back uptake, says survey
- Rivian is rolling out a software update to R1 owners new and old, including a new ‘Launch Mode’
- Toyota slashes EV production plans by 30% as suppliers brace for impact
