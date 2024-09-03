Meet the new 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5: Built in the US with more range and new XRT trim

The moment we’ve been waiting for is finally here. Hyundai’s best-selling electric SUV now has even more range and features. Hyundai unveiled the US-made 2025 IONIQ 5 on Tuesday, including a rugged new XRT model. Perhaps even more important, it’s Hyundai’s first EV with a Tesla NACS port.

“IONIQ 5 has been a sales success for us since day one,” Jose Munoz, Hyundai Motor’s North American CEO, said after unveiling the new model.

We knew it was coming soon. Hyundai revealed the IONIQ 5 refresh in Korea in March. The updated model features a bigger battery with more range, an added rear wiper, and a sleek new design.

Now, Hyundai is introducing its improved electric SUV for the US, including an off-road XRT variant built for those looking to venture off the beaten path.

The 2025 IONIQ 5 will be the first US-made model at Hyundai’s massive new Metaplant America in Georgia.

Hyundai’s new IONIQ 5 is also its first equipped with the Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS) port. The port unlocks access to over 17,000 Tesla Superchargers, double the amount of DC-fast chargers compared to current IONIQ 5 drivers.

Hyundai’s new 2025 IONIQ 5 Limited with a Tesla NACS port (Source: Hyundai)

All new or refreshed Hyundai electric models will feature a Tesla NACS port starting in Q4 2024. Hyundai said models built at its new GA plant would be eligible for a $3,750 tax credit.

Once it begins building batteries at the plant, Hyundai expects new IONIQ 5 models to qualify for the full $7,500.

Meet the first US-made Hyundai IONIQ 5

Hyundai revamped the IONIQ 5’s design with a new front and rear bumper, adding to the electric SUV’s already aggressive look.

The new model also features an added rear spoiler and new wheels for improved aerodynamics. You can choose from new Matte exterior colors like Atlas White, Ecotronic Gray, and Celadon Gray.

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Limited infotainment (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai also fine-tuned the interior with its next-gen infotainment system, redesigned HVAC controls, a new center console, an updated steering wheel, and heated rear seats.

You will notice several added physical buttons, including heat and cooling, for added convenience.

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Limited interior (Source: Hyundai)

The new infotainment includes a 12.3″ navigation with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. It also includes new features like Hyundai Digital Key 2 Premium and several new safety upgrades.

The off-road IONIQ 5 XRT we’ve been waiting for

“We designed this IONIQ 5 XRT to offer more Protection, Connection, and Functionality,” Hyundai Design North America’s senior manager of exteriors, Brian Arnold, explained.

Hyundai added a new XRT trim to the 2025 IONIQ 5 family “designed to appeal to customers who want to play in the dirt and have all-electric adventures.

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT (Source: Hyundai)

The rugged model features an even more aggressive design with “XRT-exclusive” unique front and rear bumpers, side skirts, and 18″ aluminum wheels.

It also includes etched camouflage cladding, black Hyundai flying “H” badges on the hood and liftgate, and the XRT logo on the back.

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT (Source: Hyundai)

Arnold said, “The digital camo pattern was created using our IONIQ pixel as the building block. The matte-black 18-inch wheels also display the same IONIQ pixel theme while providing strength and cooling.”

Inside, you will find H-Trex seating with the XRT pattern, logo, and XRT-badged all-weather mats.

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT interior (Source: Hyundai)

Built for off-roading, the rugged new model boasts a +23mm suspension lift and front hooks with up to 5,834 lbs towing capacity.

Bigger battery and more range

Hyundai’s new IONIQ comes with more battery capacity. Standard models now come with 63 kWh capacity, up from 58 kWh, while the Long Range version includes an 84 kWh battery, up from 77.4 kWh.

The added battery capacity is expected to enable over 310 miles range. That’s up from 303 miles with the current RWD model.

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT (Source: Hyundai)

Depending on the trim (and wheel size), AWD models will feature between 250 and 280 miles range, up from 260 miles currently. Meanwhile, Hyundai expects the Standard Range model to get over 240 miles range on a single charge, up from 220 miles

Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 was already the fourth best-selling EV in the US in Q2, behind Tesla’s Model Y, Model 3, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 powertrain Trim 2024MY Range New Range

(Targeted) AWD Limited

SE/SEL

XRT 260 miles

260 miles

N/A +250 to +280 miles RWD SE/ SEL/ Limited

Se Standard Range 303 miles

220 miles +310 miles

+240 miles 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 targeted range by trim

“We’re continuing to give customers more of what they want by expanding the IONIQ 5 lineup with a dedicated off-road-capable XRT model, NACS port, design upgrades, and a long list of features developed with customers in mind,” Munoz added.

What do you think of the new IONIQ 5? Do you like the updates? Or did Hyundai miss something? Let us know what you think in the comments below.