Tesla is rumored to be planning new 6-seat Model Y

A new report from China states that Tesla is planning a new 6-seat version of the Model Y with the planned design refreshed of the popular electric SUV.

The automaker also reportedly plans to increase Model Y production capacity in Shanghai.

As we have been reporting for months, Tesla is believed to be working on a refresh of the Model Y – similar to the Model 3 design refresh launched last year.

According to a new report coming from Tesla’s supply chain in China, Tesla plans to make a 6-seater configuration of the Model Y next year (via Reuters):

Tesla plans to produce a six-seat variant of its Model Y car in China from late 2025, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the U.S. automaker strives to increase the appeal of its best-selling yet aging electric vehicle (EV).

The report comes right after another report about the Model Y refresh in China that talked about a 7-seat version of the Model Y coming to the country.

Tesla already offers a 7-seat version of the Model Y in the US, but not in China.

The Reuters report also claims that a source said Tesla told suppliers that overall Model Y production would increase by double digits:

Tesla has asked suppliers to prepare accordingly for a double-digit increase of Model Y output at its Shanghai factory, said one of the people, who declined to be named as the plan is not public.

Tesla’s growth has stalled this year and the automaker is so far tracking to deliver fewer vehicles in 2024 than it did last year.

Electrek’s Take

I hope that Tesla has managed to create more space inside Model Y with the refresh cause; otherwise, I don’t see how new 6 and 7-seater options will help much.

The third-row option right now in the US is laughably small. Realistically, it is only suitable for children or very small adults.

Model Y is starting to have a lot of competition everywhere, but especially in China, which is Tesla’s biggest market.

I honestly don’t see how it could help enough to justify increasing production capacity. That said, Tesla is also planning to soon launch its Supervised Full Self-Driving in China soon. Maybe it thinks that this would increase sales in the important market.