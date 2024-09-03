Tesla launches ‘actually smart summon’ or ‘ass’

Tesla has finally launched ‘actually smart summon’ or ‘ass’, an automated driver assist feature that was supposed to come two years ago.

When Tesla moved to a vision-only (camera-only) system, several advanced driver assist systems weren’t working anymore.

Tesla gradually brought them back, but one has been missing: smart summon, which is the ability for Tesla vehicles to navigate parking lots autonomously without a driver inside the vehicle.

CEO Elon Musk has promised that it is coming on several occasions, but it has always suffered delays.

Back in 2022, he said that it would come by the end of September and it would be now called “actually smart summon”:

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1572090491050799107

More recently, Musk said that it would come in April instead, but that deadline also came and went.

Last month, we reported that Tesla’s app update contained some indications that the feature would finally be coming.

With the new 2024.27.20 software update being pushed, Tesla has released ‘actually smart summon’ and wrote in the release notes:

Buckle up for the ride of your life, except, surprise! You’re not in the car. ASS (Actually Smart Summon) allows your vehicle to come to you, or head to a spot that you choose, all on its own. It’s like magic, but with more tech and less wand-waving. Additionally, Dumb Summon allows you to move your Tesla forward or back with simple controls directly in your mobile app. To use, open your Tesla app, hit the Summon tab, and get a live feed from your car’s cameras to guide your supervision. – COME TO ME: Press and hold to have your Tesla come to you. – GO TO TARGET: Set where you want your Tesla to go, then press and hold to send it on its merry way. You can halt your journey anytime by just letting go of the button. See your Owner’s Manual for additional details. ASS and Dumb Summon should only be used in parking lots or driveways. Keep an eye on your car and its surroundings at all times. Stay vigilant, especially around the fast and the furious (people, bikes, and other cars). You are still responsible for your vehicle, so watch as it drives and stop it if necessary.

Tesla also notes that it aims to add integration with HomeLink & myQ, which control garage doors. The automaker also wants to increase the distance it can travel without driver and remove the need to hold the button.

Electrek’s Take

It is fairly wild that the driver still has the responsibility even though they are not even in the car, and their only input capacity is letting go of a button that should stop the vehicle.

With that said, actually smart summon is an important step toward Tesla delivering on its long-time promise of self-driving as vehicles will need to navigate parking lots autonomously to be able to pick up riders.