Volvo confirms new EX60 mid-size electric SUV will spearhead its next-gen EV tech strategy

A new electric Volvo mid-size SUV is slated to arrive in 2026. Volvo confirmed the new EX60 SUV would be one of five new EVs joining the Swedish brand’s lineup. It will be the first EV built on its new tech-based platform, called SPA3.

Volvo EX60 mid-size electric SUV coming in 2026

Despite pushing back its 100% EV sales pledge by 2030, Volvo still believes electric cars are the future.

Volvo already has five EVs, including the EX40, EC40, EX30, EM90, and most recently, the three-row EX90. After announcing the adjustments to its electrification strategy this week, the company said five more electric models are on the way.

One of them will be a new mid-size electric SUV. Volvo confirmed the EX60 will be the first car built on its next-gen SPA3 platform.

The SPA3 is Volvo’s new tech base, which will be underpinned by its new Volvo Cars Superset tech stack.

Its new SPA3 platform enables Volvo to “continuously develop and build cars of all sizes,” including those larger than the EX90 and even smaller than the EX30.

Volvo EX30 Cloud Blue and Vapour Grey (Source: Volvo)

A tech leader in the EV era

On Thursday, Volvo unveiled its new “game-changing” tech strategy at its Capital Markets Day in Sweden.

The company is channeling all of its engineering efforts toward “making cars that get better with time,” explained Anders Bell, Volvo Cars’ chief engineering and technology officer.

Volvo EX90 electric SUV (Source: Volvo)

Starting with the EX90, Volvo’s new Superset tech stack will be the basis for all future electric cars. With all modules and functionalities in a single tech and software base, Volvo said the stack can be used for a wide range of models.

Volvo said its work with the EX90 will benefit upcoming EVs, including the EX60 and ES90. The ES90 will be Volvo’s new Polestar 2-like electric sedan.

Volvo ES90 electric sedan teaser (Source: Volvo)

Volvo is slated to officially unveil the ES90 in March 2025. It will be based on Volvo’s current SPA2, which underpins its current EX90.

Despite pushing back its 100% EV commitment, Volvo still believes the future is electric, according to CEO Jim Rowan.

Volvo EX90 interior (Source: Volvo)

Volvo has two new electric SUVs hitting the market, the EX30 and the larger EX90. The EX30 is already the third best-selling EV in Europe, while the first EX90 models are being delivered this month.

Electrek’s Take

Volvo is following several automakers, including Ford, Tesla, and Rivian, that are doubling down on software and tech as the future.

It’s also joining the growing list of legacy automakers delaying near-term EV sales goals. Volvo now aims for 90 to 100% of sales to be electrified, including EVs and PHEVs. The other up to 10% will be a limited number of hybrids if needed.

Volvo is launching new EVs in key segments, including affordable (EX30) and three-row SUVs (EX90).

With plans to launch a new electric sedan (ES90) and mid-size SUV (EX60), Volvo will cover most segments.

Despite scaling back its electrification goals, Volvo will likely still be a leader in the premium EV segment as it focuses on tech and improving the driving experience.