Rivian is rolling out a software update to R1 owners new and old, including a new ‘Launch Mode’

Rivian has just started rolling out a robust software update that improves several features in both generations of its flagship R1S and R1T BEVs. Updates vary by model, but there are some pretty extensive improvements to the Rivian ownership experience, including the opportunity to show off that tri-motor acceleration with a new “Launch Mode” feature.

It’s been a few years since relatively young American automaker Rivian began deliveries of its two first BEV models – the R1T pickup and R1S SUV. As we await the arrival of Rivian’s exciting new R2 and R3 models in development, much of our focus remains on those flagship models and there’s still plenty to talk about.

As software-defined vehicles, one of the perks of owning an EV like a Rivian is its ability to constantly be updated over-the-air (OTA). This has become commonplace for OEMs selling EVs, but not all updates are created equal.

With a focus on continuous improvement, Rivian has rolled out several previous software updates that have delivered impressive new capabilities. For example, the automaker introduced ‘Kneel Mode’ in October 2022, lowering the EV’s height to enable easier entry and exit for pets and the elderly.

Rivian also introduced a “Camp Mode” feature in which an R1T or R1S automatically levels itself for flat, comfortable sleeping and reprogrammed its vehicles’ exterior mirrors to dimly light your campsite.

Other updates have included savable dash cam footage, improved towing performance, and real-time range estimates. Rivian is at it again with another large software update than improves the capabilities of all of its current R1T and R1S models.

As you’ll see from the links below, this is one of the more significant software updates Rivian has rolled out, and upgrade details pertain to each individual model, including first and second-generation R1 EVs. For the sake of time, we’ve highlighted some of the critical updates below, but if you want to view everything in its entirety, you can do so here:

Let’s start with the Gen 1 Rivian models. Software update 2024.31 allows you to customize the color theme of the Rivian vehicle’s accent lights, and more options are now available. Simply select a theme to hear its corresponding audio, which you can also mute if you’d like.

The latest software update for the Gen 2 Rivian models introduces a new “Launch Mode” feature. This mode was designed for 2025 tri-motor versions of the R1T and R1S and, according to Rivian, is “designed for use on a closed circuit track with dry road conditions.” We’ll see about that.

Anyway, Gen 2 R1 owners who get the latest Rivian software update will be able to go into “Sport” in the Drive Modes section of the display screen and can now select “Launch Mode.” This mode delivers maximum acceleration and “an increased top speed” to impress your friends and any EV haters with your best 0-60 mph or quarter-mile time. Have fun, kids.

In addition to these features, Rivian’s latest software update includes upgrades to a slew of features for both generations of its R1 models. Here are a few interesting ones:

Increased accuracy of traffic data and improve route color coding.

The cabin’s fan speed now has three different options while the climate system is in Auto Mode. Even if you change fan speed, the climate system will now remain in Auto.

The cabin temperature limit for Pet Mode has been lowered to 63℉, controllable from the center display or the Rivian app.

Improved battery performance during aggressive driving at high exterior temperatures.

While not in park, you can now use your phone’s hot-spot for internet connectivity.

Improved reliablity of the Gear Guard app.

More efficiency when using defrost or defog modes on the windshield.

Improved accuracy of the estimated remaining charge time for an Active Climate Schedule.

Improved smoothness of re-engaging Highway Assist after a lane change.

Stability improvements to the backup camera view.

Estimated charging costs now appear on the center and driver displays when you begin a session.

As we mentioned before, Rivian’s 2024.31 software update contains plenty more to unpack, so we recommend checking out the dedicated page for each model linked above. We’re working to get into one of the 2025 Rivians soon and will test out the new features and some of their accessories. Stay tuned.