Latest Rivian software update includes ‘Kneel Mode’ for easier entry and exit by lowering EV’s height

Rivian has begun rolling out over-the-air software update 2022.39.03 to both its R1T pickup and R1S SUV. In addition to updates to its EV’s user interfaces and Gear Guard security system, Rivian has put a spotlight on its new “Kneel Mode,” which can lower the EV’s height down to about ten inches, making it easier for drivers and their passengers to get in and out of the vehicle. You can see the new mode in action in the video below.

If you’ve seen either of Rivian’s flagship EV’s up-close , you can’t help but marvel at the sheer number of intuitive design features inside and out, not to mention the customizations and add-ons available to consumers configuring their own R1T pickup or R1S SUV.

The R1T pickup has been making its way to consumers for about a year now, and its R1S sibling has an even shorter delivery span. While these EV’s already come loaded with unique technology, their room for growth (from both a hardware and software standpoint) only adds to the brand’s foresight and hopes for longevity.

For instance, Rivian rolled out an exciting new feature in a September update called “Camp Mode,” which utilized the vehicle’s independent air suspension to level itself out, ensuring a more comfortable space to lie down when out in nature.

Furthermore, Camp Mode also gives Rivian owners the ability to light the area around them with flood lights located in the side mirrors – hardware that was activated entirely through an over-the-air (OTA) update, again showcasing how Rivian is repurposing existing components for new uses.

With its latest software update, Rivian is once again using its existing technology in new ways to enable an easier EV experience for its customers and their passengers, human or pet.

Source: Rivian

Rivian has shared a full breakdown of its software update as it pertains to both the R1S and R1T separately, in addition to a full blog post specifically dedicated to Kneel Mode. When the new mode is activated, it will lower your Rivian truck 10 inches (if you have 21″ or 22″ inch wheels), and stay put until you once again enter drive mode.

Similar to the aforementioned Camp Mode, this update utilizes Rivian’s air suspension to ensure your EV is easy to exit or enter during a multitude of circumstances, including help with pets, elderly or disabled passengers, or loading luggage and other cargo.

Activating it is simple: Tap the “Settings” gear icon in the lower center display of your R1 EV. Next, navigate to the “Vehicle and Access” screen. From there, you can toggle Kneel Mode on and off. Rivian states that the lowering process usually takes about five seconds.

Be aware that this new accessibility tool in the latest update is only available when your Rivian is in Conserve or All-Purpose drive mode set at “Standard” height. Sport mode already puts your EV at a lower height, so Kneel Mode not necessary.

The new height feature is also not available when your EV is in Off-Road or Towing mode, as it could do damage to the vehicle or the load you are towing. You can see Kneel Mode in action in the short video shared by Rivian below:

Before that however, there are a lot of additional perks to Rivian’s latest update you should check out:

