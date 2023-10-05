Rivian improves towing, range estimates, and introduces new UI in latest update

Your Rivian EV is getting a slew of new features, improvements, and other bug fixes as the latest update rolls out. Rivian introduced a new Drive Modes app, giving a comprehensive visual of the vehicle with improved range estimates while towing.

The new Rivian update (2023.38) includes a redesigned Drive Mode app, giving drivers a visual overview of the environment and vehicle.

In the Drive Mode selector, you can select from different drive modes, including all-purpose, snow, conserve, all-terrain, sport, and more, under one tab. The off-road driving modes are listed under a separate tab (Quad-Motors models), while trailers get their own, according to RivianTrackr.

Rivian introduced a new Gauge View to provide real-time visualization of vehicle info like battery temp, motor temp, tire pressure, and more.

You can also view trip data like distance, speed, efficiency, duration, and total energy used.

While towing, the new Drive Mode app allows you to select the optimal mode for the trip ahead based on terrain, road conditions, and more.

You can add up to three different trailer profiles, enabling the vehicle to track the impact on range based on weight and trip data. A post from user u/Studovich on Reddit gives us a closer look at the new UI.

The update enhances range estimates while towing with Rivian vehicles. Your car will continuously learn and store information during a trip while displaying range estimates on the instrument cluster.

Other notable improvements include improved charging data accuracy and reduced active grille shutter noise after waking from sleep, among several other bug fixes. The EV maker also brought back the fan-favorite – Halloween mode.

Rivian dual motor R1T (Source: Rivian)

If you’re seeing more Rivian’s around town, it’s not just you. Rivian has been scaling production all year as more and more R1T and R1S models roll out of its Normal, Illinois plant.

The EV maker beat estimates again, delivering 13,992 electric vehicles in the third quarter, representing growth of 17% from Q2.

Rivian has now delivered 36,150 EVs this year and is on track to hit its goal of building 52,000 in 2023.