Love’s is deploying a lot of EV charging stations across the US

Photo: Love's Travel Stops

Love’s Travel Stops is rolling out EV charging stations all over the US, thanks to it being one of the top NEVI grant fund recipients.

The travel stop giant recently broke ground on EV charging stations at its New York stores in Ripley and Waterloo. Each location will feature two dual port 160 KW Level 3 DC fast chargers.

To date, Love’s offers more than 100 EV chargers at 28 stores in 11 states. Groundbreaking on four National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI)-funded charging stations in Pennsylvania and four in Kentucky will start this year.

The federal NEVI program allocates $5 billion over five years to help US states create a network of EV charging stations. The funding comes from the Biden administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The NEVI program requires EV charging stations to be available every 50 miles and within one travel mile of the Alternative Fuel Corridor. EV charging stations must include at least four ports with connectors capable of simultaneously charging four EVs at 150 kilowatts (kW) each, with a total station power capacity of 600 kW or more.

The NEVI-funded charging stations must also have 24-hour public accessibility and provide amenities like restrooms, food and beverages, and shelter.

Love’s Travel Stops has been collaborating with Trillium Energy Solutions, a Love’s Family of Companies brand, to secure the NEVI funding. It’s now one of the top three companies to receive the most NEVI grant funds overall, and it’s No 1 in the travel station sector.

That’s not surprising because Love’s Travel Stops easily meets NEVI program requirements – its facilities are often sited off Alternative Fuel Corridors, they’ve got great amenities, they’re open 24/7, and the company is installing canopies over new EV chargers.

In 2025, Love’s expects to start construction on NEVI-funded EV charging stations in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

The company says going forward, all new Love’s Travel Stops it builds will have space for EV chargers allocated so it can quickly partner with local utility companies to install EV charging stations.

Read more: Alabama just announced its first 13 federally funded EV charging stations

If you live in an area that has frequent natural disaster events, and are interested in making your home more resilient to power outages, consider going solar and adding a battery storage system. To make sure you find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. –trusted affiliate link*