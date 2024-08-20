 Skip to main content

Polestar (PSNY) delivers first Polestar 4 models in Europe, North America by end of 2024

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Aug 20 2024 - 7:25 am PT
8 Comments
Polestar (PSNY) has officially expanded its EV lineup threefold as its new electric SUV coupe reaches customers in Europe. Polestar 4 deliveries are now underway in Europe, with North America and Australia following by the end of 2024.

Polestar 4 deliveries kick off in Europe

“With Polestar 3 on the road since summer, this is the next important milestone for us in 2024 as we make our first European deliveries of Polestar 4 and give our customers even more choice,” Polestar’s CEO Thomas Ingenlath explained.

The Polestar 4 is a premium electric SUV Coupe that blends the best of both worlds. With the space of an SUV and Coupe aerodynamics, the Polestar 4 is built for the electric age.

After launching its new electric SUV Coupe in Europe in January, the first customers received their Polestar 4 models on Monday.

The Polestar 4 starts at EUR 63,200 ($70,000) with up to 379 miles (610 km) WLTP range. Polestar claims its new electric SUV Coupe is its fastest production car yet.

With up to 544 hp (400 kW), the Polestar 4 can hit 0 to 62 (0 to 100 km/h) in 3.8 seconds. That’s almost as fast as Tesla’s Model Y Performance with a 0 to 62 mph spront in 3.7 secs.

Polestar 4 (Source: Polestar)

With the rear window removed, the glass roof extends beyond the rear passengers. Inside, the luxury EV features a 15.4″ infotainment with built-in Google and a 10.2″ driver display. It also includes a head-up display with 14.7″ projection space on the windshield.

Polestar’s new electric SUV is available in both dual and single-motor models. All are powered by a 100 kWh battery.

Polestar 4 interior (Source: Polestar)

The Polestar 4 is expected to rival premium electric SUVs like the Porsche Macan EV, BMW iX3, and Tesla’s best-selling Model Y.

Polestar 4 trim and upgrades in EuropeStarting prices, including VAT
Long Range Single MotorEUR 63,200 ($68,500)
Long Range Dual MotorEUR 71,200 ($77,000)
Pilot PackEUR 1,500 ($1,600)
Plus PackEUR 5,500 ($6,000)
Pro PackEUR 2,000 ($2,200)
Performance Pack (dual motor only)EUR 4,500 ($4,900)
Polestar 4 prices and upgrades in Europe

Polestar delivered the first models to customers in Germany, Norway, and Sweden, with more European markets coming in the next few weeks.

The design-led premium luxury EV brand globally

Polestar now offers three premium EVs in Europe. The first Polestar 3 models, the brand’s “SUV for the electric age,” were delivered in Europe earlier this summer.

“With three models, Polestar is positioning itself as the design-led premium luxury electric car brand in the global EV market,” Ingenlath said.

Polestar 2 (left), Polestar 3 (middle), and Polestar 4 (right) (Source: Polestar)

As Polestar 4 deliveries kick off in Europe, the EV maker is also expanding its manufacturing footprint. Polestar 4 production will begin in South Korea in 2025, increasing its ability to deliver models globally.

Polestar expects Polestar 4 deliveries to begin in North America and Australia in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Polestar delivers first Polestar 4 models in Europe (Source: Polestar)

The Polestar 4 starts at $56,300 in the US with up to 300 miles range. Like in Europe, it’s available in Single and Dual Motor variants with up to 544 hp.

In comparison, Tesla’s Model Y starts at $44,990 with up to 320 miles EPA-est range. Porsche’s new Macan EV starts at $75,300.

Polestar 4 trim in the USStarting Price
(including $1,400
destination fee)		Range
(expected EPA-est)
Long Range Single Motor$56,300300 mi
Long Range Dual Motor$64,300270 mi
Long Range Dual Motor model
(with Plus and Performance packs)		$74,300270 mi
Polestar 4 price and range by trim for the US

Just last week, Polestar announced it had built its first electric SUV in the US. The first Polestar 3 rolled off the production line in South Carolina last Wednesday.

The Polestar 3 starts at $73,400 in the US with up to 315 miles range. It’s also expected to rival Tesla’s Model Y and the new Porsche Macan EV.

