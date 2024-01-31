Polestar 4 goes on sale in Europe and Australia with up to 379 miles WLTP range

The Polestar 4 officially hit two key markets Wednesday. Polestar launched its new SUV Coupe in Europe and Australia with up to 379 miles (610 km) WLTP range.

A new electric breed of SUV Coupe

Polestar unveiled the Polestar 4 last April, calling it a “new breed of SUV coupe.” The Polestar 4 is the brand’s second all-electric SUV, following the Polestar 3.

It’s positioned between Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 in terms of size and pricing. The vehicle is designed for maximum efficiency with a low nose, retractable door handles, frameless windows, and rear aero blades.

Polestar began production in November, with the first customers receiving their vehicles in China by the end of the year.

In China, 880 Polestar 4s were handed over by the end of 2023. Now, the Polestar 4 is officially on sale in Europe and Australia.

The electric SUV coupe will start at EUR 63,200 ($68,500) in Europe and AUD 81,500 ($53,700) in Australia. Production is slated to begin in mid-2024, with the first deliveries expected by August.

Polestar 4 (Source: Polestar)

CEO Thomas Ingenlath said introducing the Polestar 4 “into all our markets through 2024 is key to our success.” He said the SUV Coupe “offers great interior space and a stunning appearance.”

With the rear window removed, the glass roof stretches beyond the rear passengers. The interior includes a 15.4″ infotainment powered by Android Auto OS. It includes built-in Google, with Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play. A 10.2″ driver display is fitted ahead of the steering wheel.

Polestar 4 interior (Source: Polestar)

Polestar also included a head-up display with a 14.7″ projection area in front of the driver on the windshield.

Polestar 4 prices and upgrades in Europe, Australia

The Polestar 4 is the fastest production car from the brand yet. With up to 544 hp (400 kW), the electric SUV Coupe can sprint from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) in 3.8 secs.

Polestar’s new SUV Coupe is available in both dual and single-motor variants. Both feature a 100 kWh battery.

Polestar 4 trim and upgrades Starting prices, including VAT Long Range Single Motor EUR 63,200 ($68,500) Long Range Dual Motor EUR 71,200 ($77,000) Pilot Pack EUR 1,500 ($1,600) Plus Pack EUR 5,500 ($6,000) Pro Pack EUR 2,000 ($2,200) Performance Pack (dual motor only) EUR 4,500 ($4,900) Polestar 4 prices and upgrades in Europe

The Long Range Dual Motor trim packs 544 hp (400 kW) power with up to 360 miles (580 km) targetted WLTP range. When the front motor is not needed, it will disconnect to maximize range and efficiency.

The Single Motor variant includes a rear electric motor with 272 hp (200 kW) rear and up to 379 miles (610 km) WLTP range.

Both variants include up to 200 kW DC and 22 kW AC charging. They also feature bi-directional charging hardware with V2L capabilities and a standard heat pump.

The Plus Pack adds comfort and tech, while the Pro Pack gains 21″ wheels and minor design upgrades. Polestar’s Pilot Pack includes its Pilot Assist and other safety features. Meanwhile, the Performance Pack gains performance with 22″ wheels, Polestar Engineered performance chassis tuning, and Swedish gold elements.