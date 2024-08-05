Porsche Macan EV spotted on US streets ahead of deliveries [Video]

The all-electric Porsche Macan is almost here. Ahead of deliveries later this year, the Porsche Macan EV was spotted in the US rolling down palm tree-filled streets. Check out the video below.

Porsche unveiled the electric version of its sporty SUV in January. The Porsche Macan EV is Porsche’s second all-electric model, following the Taycan.

After promising the electric SUV would be the “sportiest in its segment,” Porsche delivered with the Macan EV 4 and Turbo models. The Porsche Macan Turbo Electric packs up to 630 hp (470 kW) for a 0 to 60 mph sprint in 3.1 seconds. That’s quicker than the Tesla Model Y Performance (3.5 secs).

Porsche’s electric SUV starts at $75,300 with four trim options. The top Turbo model will cost at least $105,300.

Although EPA range estimates have yet to be revealed, the Macan electric gets up to 381 miles (613 km) WLTP range, so over 300 EPA miles range is expected.

All-electric Porsche Macan EV Turbo (Source: Porsche)

Porsche Macan EV hits US streets ahead of deliveries

After the first electric Macan rolled off the production line at its upgraded Saxony site, Porsche is preparing for deliveries in the second half of the year.

Porsche Macan electric spotted in the US (Source: MacanEVowners.com)

Ahead of deliveries, the Macan EV was spotted on US streets with a California license plate. The folks over at MacanEVowners.com sent us the video. You can see the US-spec license plate holder up front.

The new electric Macan looks sleek, cruising down the palm tree-filled streets. You can see Porsche kept its signature design with slight upgrades for the modern EV era.

Porsche Macan EV (left) and Turbo (right) versions (Source: Porsche AG)

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume revealed the Macan EV secured over 10,000 orders in March. Blume boasted buyers had not even seen the model yet. Although no new figures have been released, Blume said orders have “developed nicely.”

The electric Porsche Macan is expected to hit US showrooms later this year ahead of deliveries. Porsche also released a new 2025 Taycan model with more range, faster charging, and an even sportier design. The 2025 Porsche Taycan starts at $99,400.

What do you think of Porsche’s all-electric Macan? Would you buy one for +$75,000?