Tesla tops charging game, VW and Polestar come correct, and tiny robots

On today’s episode of Quick Charge, JD Power crowns Tesla the king of the EV charging experience … but that just means it’s all downhill from here, right? Volkswagen, Polestar, and Kia sure hope so – and they’re bringing some real competition to Elon Musk and his aging product line to market like, Right. F***ing. Now.
Plus, a massive, dual-rotor offshore wind turbine and the most adorable little robot delivery driver to ever mess up your take out order. All this and a bit of Kia history too – enjoy!
- Tesla dominates charging experience and it’s not even close, new study says
- Volkswagen’s $27,000 ID.2 officially spotted for the first time
- Polestar (PSNY) just made its first electric SUV in the US, is it really the best on the market?
- Kia Mojave / Borrego
- Hyundai wants to conquer the US truck market following a Tesla Cybertruck teardown
- Cybertruck stalls, Windrose invades, & we talk EV3 with Kia’s James Bell
- Soul’ster Concept Car
- Burger bots! Serve Robotics and Uber Eats to roll out autonomous robot deliveries for Shake Shack
- The world’s largest single-capacity floating wind platform has two turbines
