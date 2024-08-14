Tesla tops charging game, VW and Polestar come correct, and tiny robots

On today’s episode of Quick Charge, JD Power crowns Tesla the king of the EV charging experience … but that just means it’s all downhill from here, right? Volkswagen, Polestar, and Kia sure hope so – and they’re bringing some real competition to Elon Musk and his aging product line to market like, Right. F***ing. Now.

Plus, a massive, dual-rotor offshore wind turbine and the most adorable little robot delivery driver to ever mess up your take out order. All this and a bit of Kia history too – enjoy!

Prefer listening to your podcasts? Audio-only versions of Quick Charge are now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday (that’s the plan, anyway). We’ll be posting bonus audio content there as well, so be sure to follow and subscribe so you don’t miss a minute of Electrek’s high-voltage daily news!

Got news? Let us know!

Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!