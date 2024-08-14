 Skip to main content

Burger bots! Serve Robotics and Uber Eats to roll out autonomous robot deliveries for Shake Shack

Avatar for Scooter Doll  | Aug 14 2024 - 4:00 am PT
Uber eats robot deliveries

Uber Eats customers in Los Angeles may have their next Shake Shack order delivered to them via an autonomous robot. Autonomous sidewalk delivery company Serve Robotics has announced a new partnership with the fast-food chain and will deploy the robots around LA to hand off orders for Uber Eats.

Serve Robotics ($SERV) is a developer of advanced, AI-powered sidewalk delivery robots spun out as an independent company from Uber in 2021. Its investors include NVIDIA, 7-Eleven, and Uber Eats, which formed a partnership with its former entity to begin offering autonomous robot deliveries to select customers around Los Angeles.

That transaction includes the deployment of up to 2,000 autonomous sidewalk robots that challenge Serve’s existential question – “Why deliver two-pound burritos in two-ton cars?”

Expanding on its 2022 partnership with Uber Eats, Serve Robotics has signed an additional deal with growing fast-food chain Shake Shack to offer select customers robot deliveries, beginning in Los Angeles.

Serve robots to make Shake Shack deliveries for Uber Eats

Per Serve, Uber Eats customers who order from select Shake Shack restaurants around Los Angeles might see delivery via autonomous robots. Per Serve Robotics president and COO, Touraj Parang:

We are excited to add another national merchant like Shake Shack to our platform, a partnership made possible through the relationship we have built with Uber Eats across tens of thousands of successful deliveries. Today’s announcement highlights the value of Serve’s world-class strategic partnerships as we work to expand our geographic footprint and deploy 2,000 robots across the US in 2025.

Serve’s robots were designed to reliably deliver hot or cold food safely and contactless using efficient route planning, GPS, and AI. They do this without taking up space on roads, and you don’t need to tip the robot!

With the help of Serve and Uber Eats, Shake Shack looks to up its hospitality game using AI technology and cute robots. Senior Vice President of Digital Experience at Shake Shack, Steph So, elaborated:

We’re thrilled about our collaboration with Serve Robotics and Uber Eats. In line with our vision of enlightened hospitality, this partnership highlights our commitment to leveraging innovation to enhance guest experiences both in and out of Shack.

If you’re in Los Angeles and are craving a SmokeShack or Chocolate Salted Caramel Shake, try out Uber Eats and see if a Serve robot shows up at your door. If that happens, be sure to send us some pics and videos. Bone Apple Tea!

