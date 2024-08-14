Volkswagen’s $27,000 ID.2 officially spotted for the first time

The Volkswagen ID.2, the brand’s cheapest electric car, is real. Volkswagen’s ID.2 was officially spotted for the first time out testing. The sub 25,000 euro ($27,500) electric vehicle is affordable, like a Polo, but still spacious like a Golf.

Meet the Volkswagen ID.2 electric car

After unveiling the ID.2 concept over a year ago, Volkswagen’s most affordable EV is out for testing.

To fend off low-cost EVs from Tesla and Chinese OEMs, Volkswagen revealed the ID.2all concept last March. It will sit below the ID.3 with a starting price under 25,000 euros, or about $27,500.

The electric car “shows where we want to take the brand,” according to VW Passenger Cars CEO Thomas Shafer.

Based on an upgraded version of its MEB platform, which underpins its current ID models (and Ford’s Electric Explorer and new Capri EV for Europe). The ID.2 is expected to get up to 279 miles (450 km) WLTP range.

Volkswagen pulled design elements from its iconic Golf and Beetle models but with a modern twist for the electric era. The design previews VW’s new design language.

Volkswagen ID.2all electric vehicle (Source: Volkswagen)

With the design of the production models wrapping up, head designer Andreas Mindt said the ID.2 looks “even better” than the concept.

Volkswagen’s ID.2 EV spotted testing for the first time

Ahead of its official debut, a production ID.2 model was spotted racing around the famous Nurburgring track.

You can’t see much with the ID.3 body sitting on top, according to AutoExpress. However, it’s still an important development given the recent delays to Volkswagen’s Trinity EV.

Volkswagen ID.2all electric vehicle (Source: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen is pushing back the Trinity, its expected Tesla-rivalling EV, until 2032. Meanwhile, it may pull forward the launch of the long-awaited electric Golf to 2029 or sooner.

After partnering with Rivian, the EV makers’ software expertise is expected to help accelerate VW’s development. A new Handelsblatt report claims VW’s MEB platform will be upgraded to the MEB+ in 2026, aligning with the ID.2 launch.

Volkswagen’s ID 2all EV interior (Source: VW)

With Rivian’s help, the PPE platform, which powers the new Porsche Macan EV, will get a software upgrade within the next 36 months.

Volkswagen is expected to unveil the production ID.2 model in late 2025 or early 2026. After that, an SUV crossover version will join the lineup as VW looks to secure a position in the future EV era.