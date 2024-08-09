BYD targets Porsche, luxury EVs with its new 1,000 hp Denza Z9 GT

China’s leading EV maker wants a share of the premium market with its new flagship GT. The Denza Z9 GT is set to rival luxury automakers like Porsche and BMW. As BYD’s EV launch spree continues, it will make its official debut in less than two weeks.

Denza was formed in 2010 as a 50/50 joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz. In 2022, BYD increased its control with a 90% stake.

After announcing plans in 2023 to launch eight new vehicles by 2026. Three are on sale: the D9 MPV and two SUVs, the N7 and N8.

Next up is Denza’s flagship GT. Denza announced that the Z9 GT will officially debut on August 20, 2024. Pre-sales will begin on that day, and deliveries are expected by the end of the year.

BYD’s Denza brand unveiled the Z9 GT at the Beijing Auto Show in April. Powered by BYD’s new e-Platform 3.0, the flagship electric GT packs three motors providing nearly 1,000 hp. All that power enables a 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) sprint in under 3 seconds.

BYD Denza Z9 GT (Source: Denza)

BYD targets Porsche, luxury EVs with new flagship GT

At 5,180 mm long, 1,990 mm wide, and 1,500 mm tall, Denza’s new Z9 GT is roughly the size of a Porsche Panamera GTS (5,053 mm long, 1,937 mm wide, 1,417 mm tall).

The interior is expected to include a three-screen setup with individual driver, infotainment, and passenger displays, similar to the N7.

Denza N7 interior (Source: Denza)

Denza announced that Z9 GT models are already arriving at dealerships in preparation for their upcoming launch. Pre-sale prices and official specs are expected to be revealed on August 20.

The Denza Z9 GT’s arrival comes amid BYD’s EV launch spree. On Thursday, the automaker launched the updated 2025 Seal EV, BYD’s answer to the Tesla Model 3, with added LiDAR and other features.

2025 BYD Seal EV (Source: BYD)

Starting at under $25,000, BYD’s new Seal undercuts the Model 3 by nearly $10,000 in China. Will the Denza Z9 GT compete with the Model S? Tesla’s Model S starts at $95,900 (684,900 yuan) in China.

The tri-motor 1,020 hp Tesla Model S Plaid starts at $113,700 (814,900) in China. It will be interesting to see how the price of BYD’s new flagship GT stacks up. Check back for the full details soon.

