BYD undercuts Tesla Model 3 prices by nearly $10K with the new 2025 Seal EV

BYD officially launched the 2025 Seal EV, its Tesla Model 3-like electric sedan, on Thursday. Starting under $25,000, the new BYD Seal EV undercuts Tesla’s Model 3 by nearly $10,000 in China.

After Tesla launched the new Model 3 Highland in China almost a year ago, BYD is upping the ante. China’s leading EV maker launched an updated version of the Seal EV for the 2025 model year.

The 2025 Seal is BYD’s first electric sedan powered by its upgraded e-Platform 3.0 Evo platform. BYD’s new platform debuted with the Sea Lion 07 in May, a mid-size electric SUV seen as a potential rival to Tesla’s best-selling Model Y.

BYD improved the platform with more range and power, faster charging, and advanced software for intelligent driving.

The upgraded Seal EV made its first appearance earlier this month after BYD revealed images on its social media. One of the most noticeable changes is the added LiDAR on the roof, which will unlock new ADAS capabilities.

BYD also swapped its signature “Build Your Dreams” badge on the back for a bold, red “BYD” logo. The move mirrors the new Model 3, which has new “TESLA” badging on the back.

2025 BYD Seal EV (Source: BYD)

How the new BYD Seal EV compares to the Tesla Model 3

More recently, BYD unveiled the 2025 Seal EV’s interior with a new “trendy” Coral Orange color. The interior is similar to the Model 3, but there are noticeable differences.

BYD’s Seal includes a driver display screen and many more physical buttons and control knobs than the Model 3. The interior features BYD’s signature 15.6″ rotating infotainment screen. As part of its Ocean series, the seats have a wave-like pattern.

BYD upgraded 2025 Seal EV interior (Source: BYD)

At 4,800 mm long, 1,875 mm wide, and 1,460 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,920 mm, BYD’s new Seal is roughly the same size as the Model 3 (4,720 mm long x 1,848 mm wide x 1,442 mm tall).

After launching the new model on Thursday, we learned the 2025 Seal EV will start at 175,800 yuan, or about $24,500.

2025 BYD Seal EV (Source: BYD)

In comparison, the new Tesla Model 3 starts at 231,900 yuan, or around $32,300. That’s about a $7,800 difference.

BYD’s base Seal EV features up to 317 miles (510 km) CLTC range. The base RWD Model 3 is rated with up to 377 miles (606 km) range in China.

2025 BYD Seal EV vs new Tesla Model 3 Starting Price Range

(CLTC) BYD Seal EV 510 Standard Edition $24,500 (175,800 yuan) 317 miles (510 km) BYD Seal EV 650 Long Range Edition $26,500 (189,800 yuan) 404 miles (650 km) BYD Seal EV 650 Smart Driving Edition $30,200 (216,800 yuan) 404 miles (650 km) BYD Seal EV AWD Intelligent Driving Edition $33,500 (239,800 yuan) 373 miles (600 km) Tesla Model 3 RWD $32,300 (231,900 yuan) 377 miles (606 km) Tesla Model 3 Long-Range AWD $37,900 (271,900 yuan) 443 miles (713 km) Tesla Model 3 Performance $46,800 (335,900 yuan) 387 miles (623 km) 2025 BYD Seal EV vs new Tesla Model 3 in China range and prices

The 2025 Seal EV is available in four trims, with prices ranging from 175,800 yuan ($24,500) to 239,800 yuan ($33,500).

The 2025 Seal is hitting the market just five months after BYD launched the Seal EV Honor Edition in March.

BYD’s upgraded 2025 Seal EV interior (Source: BYD)

BYD’s 2025 model is slightly cheaper than the Honor Edition, which starts at 179,800 yuan, or about $25,000.

The new Seal model comes after Tesla launched the new Model 3 Performance in China in June.

Which one would you buy? The 2025 BYD Seal EV or the new Tesla Model 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.