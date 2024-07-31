Rivian round-up, Elon flip-flops on patents, and Amazon bets big on EVs

On today’s thrilling episode of Quick Charge, we’re catching up with the latest news about Rivian, its high marks for quality, lawsuit with Tesla, and (maybe) hot-selling R2. We also cover Amazon’s aggressive EV expansion plans and do our level best not to call Trump fans “weird.”
It’s no secret that Rivian is gaining friends and fans across the industry with its more conventionally styled EVs and intuitive software – and that’s put them on top of JD Power‘s APEAL test scores (kinda). It’s also made them a target for lawsuits from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who once famously and unironically said that, “patents are for the weak.”
Maybe they are, Elon. Maybe they are.
- Rivian tops the most satisfying US auto brands, but it doesn’t count
- Rivian’s (RIVN) legal battle with Tesla just got more interesting
- Rivian (RIVN) deliveries remain flat in Q2, but things are looking up in the second half of 2024
- Rivian R2 pre-orders ‘well over’ 100,000 and climbing
- Rivian (RIVN) and Volkswagen win approval from German authorities to form joint venture
- Rivian (RIVN) stock surges after VW deal, ‘credible path’ for the EV maker to breakeven
- Amazon EV milestone: 15,000 electric delivery vans in service (100,000 by 2030)
