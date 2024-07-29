 Skip to main content

Rivian (RIVN) and Volkswagen win approval from German authorities to form joint venture

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jul 29 2024 - 7:10 am PT
2 Comments
Rivian-Volkswagen-German

Rivian (RIVN) and Volkswagen received the green light from German authorities to form a new joint venture. With “no series competition problems” to worry about, the German Federal Cartel Office approved the Rivian/VW partnership on Monday.

Rivian and Volkswagen gain German approval

It’s been over a month since Rivian and VW announced the landmark alliance. The new partnership will use Rivian’s software expertise to develop an architecture for next-gen EVs.

Volkswagen will invest up to $5 billion, $3 billion of which will go to Rivian and $2 billion in the joint venture. However, these investments are based on meeting “certain milestones.”

The partnership took a big step forward on Monday after gaining approval from German competition authorities.

The Bundeskartellamt announced it has “cleared under merger control the formation of a joint venture between Volkswagen and US electric car manufacturer Rivian.” The office also approved VW’s investment in Rivian.

Andreas Mundt, president of the Bundeskartellamt, explained that the Rivian and Volkswagen JV is “not expected to significantly impede effective competition.”

In a statement released Monday, the agency added, “There will continue to be a sufficient range of services available to car manufacturers to build E/E architectures.”

Rivian-Volkswagen-German
Rivian family. From left to right R1T, R1S, R2, R3, R3X (Source: Rivian)

Electrek’s Take

The new Rivian and Volkswagen JV is expected to be finalized by the end of the year. Gaining approval from the German antitrust authority suggests the partnership is still progressing.

The news comes as Rivian looks to scale output after a planned shutdown at its Normal, Il plant caused deliveries to remain flat (13,790) in the second quarter. Rivian expects output to ramp up in the second half of 2024.

Sales of Volkswagen’s sole EV in the US, on the other hand, the ID.4, fell 15%. VW has struggled to gain traction as the market shifts to EVs as software issues have derailed progress.

Software struggles have delayed key EVs, like the Porsche Macan. New reports suggest VW is delaying more EVs, including the ID.4 successor, due to ongoing software hurdles.

VW’s next-gen SSP platform, which is expected to use software from the Rivian tie-up, is not expected until 2029. That’s another 15 months from the initial plans.

Rivian’s CEO, RJ Scaringe, said the VW JV is different from its other partnerships with Ford and Mercedes because it’s focused “precisely on the thing that has always been the challenge.”

Volkswagen hopes Rivian can help fix its software woes. What do you think? Will the Rivian tie-up help VW clear its software hurdles? Let us know your thoughts below.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Rivian

Rivian
Volkswagen

Volkswagen
VW

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications