Rivian tops the most satisfying US auto brands, but it doesn’t count

California-based EV maker Rivian (RIVN) was the most satisfying US auto brand, according to the 2024 JD Power US Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout (APEAL) study. Although it had the highest rating, since Rivian didn’t meet the criteria, it was not officially ranked. Here’s why buyers love up-and-coming EV brand.

Rivian builds more than just electric-powered cars. Rivian’s “Adventure Vehicles” are designed to tackle on-and-off-road adventures while contributing to a cleaner future.

The last thing you want to do when traveling to a campsite, national park, beach, etc, is show up with a loud, air-polluting gas vehicle. Rivian looks to change that.

Rivian’s fully electric R1T pickup can plow through +3 feet of water, rock climb a 100% grade, and accelerate like a sports car, all with zero tailpipe emissions. The electric pickup also gets up to 420 miles range to not only get you to your next adventure but back with enough charge to spare.

The R1S includes much of the same. It gets up to 410 miles range. However, with three-row seating, the R1S has enough room to pack the whole family and luggage.

Like Tesla, Rivian is building a community with drivers. The EV maker holds company events like Friends and Family Day and various meet-ups across the US.

Rivian R1T (left) and R1S (right) electric vehicles (Source: Rivian)

Rivian is also building an extensive charging network, like Tesla, but with a focus on adventure destinations like national parks and other high-traffic areas. It opened its first “Charging Outpost” last week outside Yosemite Park with a library, free coffee, and a “make your own” trail mix station.

Rivian EV charging outpost (Source: Rivian)

Rivian is unofficially the most satisfying US auto brand

All of this, combined with its passion for innovation, is connecting with buyers. Rivian topped the most recent JD Power APEAL study with a 900 rating on a 1,000-point scale.

The study measures buyers’ satisfaction with the design, performance, safety, usability, comfort, perceived quality, and more of their vehicles. Data is directly from owner assessments after 90 days of ownership.

Rivian unofficially tops most satisfying US auto brands (Source: JD Power)

Things like how you feel when walking up to the vehicle, setting it up and starting it, getting in and out, the interior, the feel when driving, the infotainment system, energy use, etc, are taken into account.

However, it doesn’t officially count. The study notes that Rivian, Tesla, and Polestar are not eligible to rank because they do not meet the study award criteria.

Rivian R1S interior (Source: Rivian)

Despite this, Rivian had a higher score than all premium brands like Porsche (891), Jaguar (886), and Land Rover (882). It even topped Tesla (870) and luxury EV maker Polestar (839). The premium average rating was 870.

Rivian’s rating also topped mass-market leaders, including MINI (858), RAM (854), Kia (853), and Hyundai (846). The average rating for mass-market brands was 838.

Rivian R1S (Source: Rivian)

BMW’s 7 series won the top overall model, while the Porsche Taycan was the highest-rated upper midsize premium car.

In the SUV segment, Kia’s EV9 was the top-rated Upper Midsize SUV, the Genesis GV60 was the top Small Premium SUV, and the Lexus RX was the top Midsize Premium SUV.

Other EVs on the list include the Kia EV6 (Compact SUV) and BMW IX (Upper Midsize Premium SUV).

Electrek’s Take

Although Rivian’s next-gen R2 EV isn’t due out until early 2026, it’s already generating excitement. At Family and Friends Day last weekend, Rivian’s Vice President of Manufacturing Tim Fallon said the R2 has “well over 100,000 pre-orders” and climbing.

Rivian is building a brand that customers love, and that’s contributing toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.

The EV maker is quickly carving a niche for itself in the US auto market. After a planned shutdown in April, output is expected to ramp up at its Normal, IL facility as Rivian looks to continue growing the brand in the US.

Rivian’s R2, starting at $45,000, will open up a massive new market for Rivian. After establishing itself as a true premium EV maker, Rivian looks to enter its next growth phase.

Rivian will be a brand to keep an eye on as the US auto market continues shifting to EVs and newer brands like Tesla and Rivian gain market share.