Isuzu NRR-EV medium duty electric truck gets 50-state approval

It was always going to be a formality, but Isuzu’s new medium duty electric truck has been awarded zero-emission certifications from both the California Air Resource Board (CARB) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the Isuzu NRR-EV. With those in hand, the truck is now available for sale nationwide.

The Isuzu NRR-EV is the electric version of America’s best-selling brand of low, cab-forward commercial trucks. Isuzu is positioning the NRR-EV as a viable, medium duty truck option for fleets

seeking reduce their overall carbon footprint.

“For us at Isuzu, this truck showcases our commitment to innovation in delivering sustainable transportation solutions for the future,” says Shaun Skinner, President of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America. “The certifications for our NRR-EV are a major step in providing customers with a medium-duty vehicle that lessens their carbon footprint and meets new fleet regulations.”

Modular battery tech

Screenshot from Isuzu’s website; via Isuzu.

The NRR-EV is available with a number of different battery configurations, ranging from three 20 kWh battery packs (60 kWh total) up to nine 20 kWh battery packs, with five and seven pack options in between. The nine-pack version is good for up to 235 miles of range with a 19,500 lb. GVWR. The batteries, regardless of configuration, send power to a 150 kW electric motor with 380 lb-ft. of torque available at 0 rpm.

Isuzu will begin assembling NRR-EV trucks in Charlotte, Michigan, beginning in August 2024. Customer deliveries are set to begin in Q4.

Electrek’s Take

Isuzu’s N-series trucks are everywhere – and for good reason. They’re dependable, they’re affordable, and they have a nationwide network of GM dealers supporting them. Inside, they’re uncluttered, and offer superior visibility. I am a huge fan of these trucks, and can’t wait to sample the electric version from behind the wheel.

SOURCE | IMAGES: ISUZU.