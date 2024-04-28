RIZON class 4 and 5 electric MD trucks arrive in Canada

Daimler’s new, all-electric truck brand made its Canadian debut this week with the official market launch of its battery electric class 4 and 5 medium duty work trucks.

After making its North American debut at the 2023 ACT Expo in Anaheim, California, Daimler Truck’s RIZON brand has continued on a steady march towards production with initial preorders set to open this June. But it won’t just be Americans who can order a new RIZON electric box truck – Canadians will be able to add them to their fleets at the same time.

“Canada is very advanced regarding green energy and infrastructure and is a natural next step for RIZON’s second market,” explains Andreas Deuschle, the Global Head of RIZON. “We are very happy to bring our zero-emission solution to Canadian customers. They are proven OEM trucks with the latest technology from Daimler Truck.”

RIZON electric truck interior; via Daimler Truck.

Along with California and a handful of other US states, the Canadian government has plans to limit (or outright ban) the use of diesel trucks on its roads. In the case of Canada, the nation has committed to a zero emissions goal by 2050 – but Daimler could have gotten there without launching a new brand.

So, why is Daimler launching a new brand?

RIZON is about reaching new customers with a chassis that’s been designed from the ground-up to be an EV. These customers might be new to Daimler, or looking to replace an aging fleet of Isuzu or (more likely) Mitsubishi Fuso cabovers with something a little more modern.

What they’ll find in a RIZON, then, is a smooth, quiet, and car-like ride that will make the “step up” from something like a Ford E-Transit easier than they might think.

Our own Jameson Dow got to drive a RIZON e18L model at an event hosted by Velocity Truck Centers at Irwindale Speedway last year, and came away impressed with the truck’s smooth acceleration and adjustable regenerative braking.

RIZON will offer four model variants for Canadian customers, the e16L, e16M, e18L, and the e18M, with a range of configurations and options ranging from 7.25 to 8.55 ton GVWRs.

Electrek’s Take

There’s definitely a place in the North American market for an agile, easy-to-drive medium duty truck like the RIZON, and Daimler’s nationwide network of Freightliner and Western Star dealers should give first time MD buyers a bit more peach of mind than they might get from a startup brand.

You can check out the specs on each of the RIZON electric models, below, then let us know what you think of these new cabover EVs in the comments.

Image courtsy Dailer Trucks.