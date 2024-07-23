Jaw-dropping Cadillac concept, new Hyundai IONIQ, and Zeem CEO stops by

In this exciting, extra-long episode of Quick Charge, Zeem Solutions’ CEO Paul Gioupis stops by to explain how a managed “fleet as a service” solution helps take the uncertainty out of electrifying a commercial vehicle fleet while I talk up the new Cadillac Sollei and Hyundai plans some big updates for its IONIQ 6 (yes, already).

If you haven’t seen the jaw-dropping Cadillac Sollei convertible concept that harkens back to the days of Jane Mansfield and Marilyn Monroe, you’re in for a treat. I also get to name-drop my favorite new car from the year 1989, we track some of the changes coming to the 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 6, Jeep plans a new electric Gladiator to fight off the threat from Rivian and Cybertruck, and there’s even some great solar news out in Nevada!

