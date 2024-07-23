 Skip to main content

Jaw-dropping Cadillac concept, new Hyundai IONIQ, and Zeem CEO stops by

Avatar for Jo Borrás  | Jul 23 2024 - 3:41 pm PT
0 Comments

In this exciting, extra-long episode of Quick Charge, Zeem Solutions’ CEO Paul Gioupis stops by to explain how a managed “fleet as a service” solution helps take the uncertainty out of electrifying a commercial vehicle fleet while I talk up the new Cadillac Sollei and Hyundai plans some big updates for its IONIQ 6 (yes, already).

If you haven’t seen the jaw-dropping Cadillac Sollei convertible concept that harkens back to the days of Jane Mansfield and Marilyn Monroe, you’re in for a treat. I also get to name-drop my favorite new car from the year 1989, we track some of the changes coming to the 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 6, Jeep plans a new electric Gladiator to fight off the threat from Rivian and Cybertruck, and there’s even some great solar news out in Nevada!


Avatar for Jo Borrás Jo Borrás

I’ve been in and around the auto industry since the 90s, and have written for a number of well-known outlets like CleanTechnica, the Truth About Cars, Popular Mechanics, and more. You can catch me on The Heavy Equipment Podcast with Mike Switzer, the AutoHub Show with Ian and Jeff, or chasing my kids around Oak Park, IL.

