 Skip to main content

The US’s largest co-located solar + battery storage project is online

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Jul 23 2024 - 11:34 am PT
9 Comments
Gemini project
Photo: Primergy

The Gemini Solar + Storage project in Nevada – the US’s largest co-located solar + battery energy storage system – is now operational.

The Gemini project, which sits on federal land in Clark County, Nevada, can power approximately 10% of Nevada’s peak power demand. NV Energy signed a 25-year power purchase agreement for the energy produced by the plant.

The enormous 690-megawatt (MW) project, which Primergy Solar and Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners developed, features 1.8 million bifacial solar panels. The solar arrays are co-located with 380 MW of four-hour battery storage to provide 1,400 MWh of clean power after the sun sets.

The project’s DC-coupled storage configuration enables the battery storage to charge directly from the solar panels onsite, increasing efficiency.

Primergy says it left vegetation in place and implemented “thoughtful design” to reduce the project’s land footprint by over 20%.

During Gemini’s development, Primergy and Quinbrook closed on $1.9 billion in debt and tax equity financing for construction and development. It reportedly created around 1,300 union and prevailing wage jobs during construction, contributing ~$463 million to Nevada’s economy.

“Gemini broke the mold with a historic amount of solar and BESS, backed by the largest tax equity financing of its kind,” said Primergy CEO Ty Daul. We successfully navigated challenging supply chain and inflation issues through proactive planning and collaboration to bring this project online.”

Read more: Solar + battery storage will make up 81% of new US electric generating capacity in 2024

If you live in an area that has frequent natural disaster events, and are interested in making your home more resilient to power outages, consider going solar and adding a battery storage system. To make sure you find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. –trusted affiliate link*

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Green Energy

Green Energy
Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief: A daily technical, …
EGEB Solar power Nevada

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications