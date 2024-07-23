The US’s largest co-located solar + battery storage project is online

Photo: Primergy

The Gemini Solar + Storage project in Nevada – the US’s largest co-located solar + battery energy storage system – is now operational.

The Gemini project, which sits on federal land in Clark County, Nevada, can power approximately 10% of Nevada’s peak power demand. NV Energy signed a 25-year power purchase agreement for the energy produced by the plant.

The enormous 690-megawatt (MW) project, which Primergy Solar and Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners developed, features 1.8 million bifacial solar panels. The solar arrays are co-located with 380 MW of four-hour battery storage to provide 1,400 MWh of clean power after the sun sets.

The project’s DC-coupled storage configuration enables the battery storage to charge directly from the solar panels onsite, increasing efficiency.

Primergy says it left vegetation in place and implemented “thoughtful design” to reduce the project’s land footprint by over 20%.

During Gemini’s development, Primergy and Quinbrook closed on $1.9 billion in debt and tax equity financing for construction and development. It reportedly created around 1,300 union and prevailing wage jobs during construction, contributing ~$463 million to Nevada’s economy.

“Gemini broke the mold with a historic amount of solar and BESS, backed by the largest tax equity financing of its kind,” said Primergy CEO Ty Daul. We successfully navigated challenging supply chain and inflation issues through proactive planning and collaboration to bring this project online.”

