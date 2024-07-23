Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 is due for an upgrade: Here’s what to expect [Video]

Hyundai’s electric fastback is already due for a refresh. The new Hyundai IONIQ 6 upgrade will feature a design overhaul (inside and out), faster charging, and even more range. Check out the video below for a sneak peek at the changes.

The IONIQ 6 was launched in July 2022, joining the IONIQ 5 as Hyundai’s second dedicated EV based on its E-GMP platform.

Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 is already one of the most energy-efficient EVs on the market. In fact, according to the US Department of Energy, the 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Long Range RWD (18″ wheels) is THE most efficient EV in the US this year with 140 MPGe (combined).

However, that’s not stopping Hyundai from improving it further. The IONIQ 6 upgrade is expected to follow the IONIQ 5 refresh, introduced in Korea in March.

The 2025 IONIQ 5 includes an 84 kWh battery, up from 77.4 kWh. With a bigger battery, the IONIQ 5 refresh gets up to 301 miles (485 km) range in Korea. That’s up from 285 miles (459 km) in the old model.

Hyundai’s new electric SUV also gained slightly faster charging (10% to 80% in 18 minutes) and an added rear wiper.

The new Hyundai IONIQ 5 facelift (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai IONIQ 6 upgrade coming soon

With plans to launch the new IONIQ 6 next year, prototypes are rolling out for testing. The latest video from HealerTV gives us our closest look yet at the new Hyundai IONIQ 6 upgrade.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 upgrade (Source: HealerTV/ YouTube)

The video compares the new IONIQ 6 to the old model. One of the first things you will notice is the changes up front.

One of the biggest complaints about the IONIQ 6 is the front-end design. Hyundai looks to change that with new headlights (similar to the new Sonata). However, because of the logo up front, the headlights appear separate (not connected).

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 refresh will also include upgraded wheels, a new rear end, and revamped interior design.

The IONIQ 6 was Hyundai’s first EV with over 600 km (373 mi) range in Korea. Can the upgraded model reach 700 km (435 mi)?

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Limited (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai is expected to launch the IONIQ 6 upgrade next May, followed by a sporty N model in September.

Meanwhile, the 2025 IONIQ 5 will be the first Hyundai to roll off the assembly line at its new EV plant in Georgia. The plant is expected to begin production later this year. Hyundai could add the new IONIQ 6 to the production line after launching. Check back for more info soon on Hyundai’s upgraded EV fastback.