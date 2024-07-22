Cadillac unveils Sollei all-electric 2+2 convertible concept

Cadillac has unveiled today a new all-electric 2+2 convertible concept called the Sollei. It’s a rare electric convertible, but it doesn’t mean it will ever see the light of day anyway.

There are currently very few convertible electric vehicles. We are finally seeing some coming to market, like Maserati GranCabrio Folgore convertible, but they are far and few in between.

Cadillac, which is going all-electric, is now exploring an electric convertible.

Today, the brand unveiled the ‘SOLLEI’ concept vehicle at Cadillac House at Vanderbilt, a newly restored, state-of-the-art facility at GM’s Global Technical Center campus in Warren, Michigan.

The company wrote about the unveiling:

Today, Cadillac introduced the SOLLEI concept vehicle, the ultimate design expression of a coach-built luxury electric convertible. This imaginative design exercise pushes the boundaries of future bespoke commissions, tailored to reflect the unique passions and interests of its clientele.

As they wrote, it is a “design exercise” and therefore, not necessarily a concept to preview an upcoming production vehicle.

Here are a few images of the Cadillac Sollei concept vehicle:

Driver side view of Cadillac SOLLEI concept vehicle in Manila Cream Side view of Cadillac SOLLEI concept vehicle interior in bespoke Sola Yellow Iridescent Rear 3/4 view of Cadillac SOLLEI concept vehicle in Manila Cream Birds eye view of Cadillac SOLLEI concept vehicle with bespoke Sola Yellow Iridescent interior Birds eye view of Cadillac SOLLEI concept vehicle with bespoke Sola Yellow Iridescent interior ¾ Front view of Cadillac SOLLEI concept vehicle in exterior paint color Manila Cream.

Because it’s a design exercise, even though Caidllac says it’s all-electric, there’s no specs for the electric car yet.

Electrek’s Take

I bet Cadillac could build something like this with the Lyric powertrain and do pretty well with it.

Obviously, it’s not a super popular segment and shouldn’t be a priority, but for a brand like Cadillac, it wouldn’t be a bad idea.