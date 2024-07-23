Jeep to challenge Rivan, Tesla Cybertruck with the Gladiator EV pickup

Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept (Source: Jeep)

Jeep plans to launch the electric Gladiator we’ve been waiting for. Although it won’t hit the market for another few years, Jeep hopes the Gladiator EV can fend off top-selling rivals like Rivian’s R1S and R1T and Tesla’s Cybertruck. Here’s what to expect from the electric Jeep pickup.

After launching its first all-electric vehicle in the US last month, the Wagoneer S, Jeep has bigger plans to expand in the US market.

Jeep is facing its slowest US sales year in over a decade. The rugged automaker’s sales fell another 21% YOY in the second quarter.

After peaking in 2018, Jeep’s US sales have been in a downward spiral. CEO Antonio Filosa, who took over last November, believes Jeep can finally turn things around and reach the 1 million sales threshold in the US.

Through the first half of 2024, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are the only models with higher sales than last year.

Jeep believes the new Wagoneer S EV will help revamp the brand. Filosa expects the electric SUV will attract buyers from other brands, mainly Tesla.

Jeep Wagoneer S (Source: Stellantis)

“The brands we are targeting are mainly Tesla… but there are many others,” Filosa said in a recent interview with Automotive News.

The Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition will arrive at US dealerships this fall, starting at $71,995. However, to keep pace with Rivian, Tesla, and others, Jeep has several EVs in the pipeline, including a Gladiator EV.

Jeep Recon electric SUV (Source: Stellantis)

Jeep to launch Gladiator and Wrangler EVs

As the rugged SUV maker looks to turn things around, Jeep plans to expand into key segments.

Jeep already announced a Wrangler-inspired electric SUV, the Recon, which will follow the new Wagoneer S. Like the Wrangler, the Jeep Recon EV will feature removable doors and windows.

Jeep Recon EV (Source: Stellantis)

According to the recent UAW agreements, Jeep also plans to launch an electric Grand Cherokee, Wrangler, and Gladiator models.

The electric Jeep Grand Cherokee will be built at Stellantis’ Detroit Assembly Complex from 2027. In 2028, Jeep will introduce the electric Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator EV models.

Although Jeep has yet to officially announce the new EVs, we have a few clues about what to expect.

Jeep Gladiator (Source: Jeep)

For one, the Wrangler and Gladiator EVs will likely retain much of the design from their gas-powered predecessors.

Jeep’s new Wagoneer S is heavily influenced by the ICE Wagoneer but with modern upgrades to distinguish itself as an EV. Added elements like an illuminated seven-slot closed grille and slim LED lights give it a more futuristic look.

Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept (Source: Jeep)

Fending off new EV rivals

The upcoming Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator EV models are expected to ride on the STLA Frame platform used for the 2025 Ram 1500 REV.

The STLA Frame is the largest Stellantis EV platform, offering 300 to 500 miles range. A Range Electric Paradigm Breaker (REPB) model is also expected to launch in 2028. However, it will include an ICE engine for added range.

Tesla Cybertruck (Source: Tesla)

Jeep’s electric Wrangler and Gladiator will help the brand fend off incoming rivals like the Rivian R1T/R1S, Tesla Cybertruck, Ford F-150 Lightning, and several others set to hit the market in the coming years.

Jeep also announced plans to enter the affordable EV market with an electric Renegade starting under $25,000 in the US.

Will Jeep’s new EV lineup help revamp the brand? Or will it be too little, too late? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Source: CarScoops, UAW