BYD launches new Yuan Up electric SUV model with more range for under $14,000

In the latest addition to BYD’s seemingly ever-expanding EV lineup, the new Yuan Up model gets up to nearly 250 miles (401 km) CLTC range. Although the new model costs slightly more than the entry-level trim, starting prices are still under $14,000.

BYD launches new Yuan Up EV Vitality Edition

BYD launched the Yuan Up in March, its first A0-class SUV based on its e-Platform 3.0. The new platform, revealed in September, offers more range, safety, and performance.

As an affordable compact electric SUV, the Yuan Up officially hit the market with three options starting at $13,300 (RMB 96,800). The base “301km Leader” model gets up to 187 miles CLTC range.

The middle “401km Leader” trim gets up to 250 miles (401 km) for $15,100 (RMB 109,800). Meanwhile, the upper “401km Superior” model costs $16,500 (RMB 119,800).

BYD added a new Yuan Up model this week, the “Vitality Edition.” Starting at $13,700 (RMB 99,800), the Vitality model gets up to 250 miles (401 km) CLTC range and is designed to offer buyers more range at a lower price.

BYD Yuan Up electric SUV (Source: BYD)

The new variant is the same size as the other Yuan Up models at 4,310 mm long, 1,830 mm wide, and 1,675 mm tall. In comparison, Tesla’s top-selling Model Y is 4,751 mm long, 1,921 mm wide, and 1,624 mm tall.

BYD’s Yuan Up has two Blade battery options: 32 kWh or 45.12 kWh, respectively. The new Vitality trim is powered by the same 94 hp (70 kW) electric motor as the base model with the larger 45.12 kWh battery pack.

BYD Yuan Up electric SUV (Source: BYD)

Although the new model costs $400 (RMB 3,000) more, it gets over 60 miles (100 km) more range. The Yuan Up can fast charge (30% to 80%) in 30 minutes.

The interior still features BYD’s 8.8″ instrument panel and four-spoke steering wheel. It also comes with a wireless phone charger and a crystal gear shift knob.

BYD Yuan Up interior (Source: BYD)

Although BYD is best known for its affordable EVs, it’s quickly expanding with pickup trucks, luxury models, and electric supercars rolling out.

Its new Sea Lion 07, BYD’s answer to Tesla’s Model Y, was spotted overseas this week as the EV maker expands in key global markets.

Source: CnEVPost, BYD