BYD’s answer to Tesla’s best-selling Model Y spotted overseas

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jul 18 2024 - 12:48 pm PT
BYD is upping the ante in overseas markets. Its new electric SUV, Sea Lion 07, was spotted outside of China as the BYD looks to challenge Tesla in key overseas markets. BYD’s Sea Lion 07 is a mid-size electric SUV similar in size to Tesla’s best-selling Model Y.

BYD launched the Sea Lion 07 in China in May, calling it its first “medium-sized urban smart electric SUV.”

The Sea Lion 07 is based on BYD’s new e-Platform 3.0 Evo, with faster charging and more performance. BYD claims the platform uses the “world’s first full scenario intelligent pulse self-heating technology.”

Even in frigid climates (-25°C), the platform reduces charge time by 40%, according to BYD. With that, the Sea Lion 07 can charge from 10% to 80% in 25 minutes.

Starting at just $26,250 (189,900 yuan), BYD’s new electric SUV undercuts Tesla’s Model Y in China. Tesla’s best-selling Model Y starts at $34,550 (249,900 yuan).

The based RWD Model Y gets up to 344 miles (554 km) CLTC range. Meanwhile, BYD’s base Sea Lion 07 model is rated at 341 miles (550 km) in China. The Long Range trim starts at $27,600 (199,800 yuan) with up to 379 miles (610 km) CLTC range.

BYD Sea Lion 07, the brand’s first “mid-sized urban smart electric SUV” (Source: BYD)

Tesla’s Long Range Model Y starts at $40,000 (290,900 yuan) with up to 427 miles (688 km) CLTC range.


BYD Sea Lion 07 trim		Starting priceRange (CLTC)
550 Standard189,800 yuan ($26,250)550 km (341 miles)
610 Long Range199,800 yuan ($27,625)610 km (379 miles)
610 Smart219,800 yuan ($30,389)610 km (379 miles)
550 4WD Smart Navigation239,800 yuan ($33,154)550 km (341 miles)
BYD Sea Lion 07 prices

BYD’s electric SUV to challenge Tesla’s Model Y overseas

With direct comparisons to the Model Y, BYD’s new electric SUV is now making its way overseas.

The 2025 SeaLion 7 (the overseas Sea Lion 07) was spotted in Australia. According to Drive, images are circulating on the BYD SeaLion 7 Australia Facebook group.

BYD Sea Lion 07 (Source: BYD)

The new images show a right-hand-drive model with Victorian registration, suggesting it’s indeed built for the region.

Although BYD has yet to confirm plans to launch the electric SUV, speculation is now at an all-time high. Its Australian distributor, EVDirect, confirmed two more models are on the way this year following the Sealion 6. One of which is widely rumored to be the SeaLion 7.

BYD Sea Lion 07 interior (Source: BYD)

BYD’s new models will follow the Shark, its first pickup truck. In May, BYD revealed the Shark PHEV in Mexico, poised to challenge Toyota’s Hilux and Ford’s Ranger.

At 4,830 mm, 1,925 mm wide, and 1,620 mm tall, the Sea Lion 07 is roughly the same size as Tesla’s Model Y (4,760 mm long, 1,921 mm wide, and 1,624 mm tall).

Will BYD’s new electric SUV match the Model Y? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

