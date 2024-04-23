GM hopes new EVs like the $35K electric Chevy Equinox will help win back market share

After losing EV market share in the US in the first three months of 2024, GM believes it can turn things around. GM expects new models like the Chevy Equinox EV and improved battery production will help regain EV market share in the second half of the year.

A record first quarter, but what about EVs?

GM raised full-year guidance after topping Wall St estimates and achieving its best Q1 revenue. The company’s revenue rose 8% to $43 billion with a consistent +15% CAGR growth over the past 24 months.

Although Ultium-based vehicle deliveries were up 36% during the quarter, total EV sales slid over 20% YOY as the company’s cheapest Chevy Bolt EV was phased out.

GM’s Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV both saw solid sales growth in Q1, with 5,800 (+499%) and 1,668 units sold, respectively. The Blazer EV (600) and Silverado EV (1,061) contributed to the Ultium sales growth.

However, it wasn’t enough to maintain market share in the US EV market. With Chevy Bolt EV sales down 64% to just 7,040, GM lost market share from Q4.

Chevy Bolt (Source: GM)

GM accounted for 6.2% of the US EV market in the first three months of 2024. That’s down from 8.4% a year ago and 6.9% last quarter.

Of the over 594,000 vehicles GM sold in the US in Q1, only 16,425, or about 2.7% of them, were EVs.

Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 8.4% 5.4% 6.6% 6.9% 6.2% GM US EV market share (GM estimates)

GM to ramp EV market share and profitability

After missing its EV sales targets over the past two years, GM believes it’s finally exiting “production hell” with high hopes for the second half of 2024.

GM aims to build around 200,000 to 300,000, or about 20X more Ultium EVs this year than in 2023. Although that may seem drastic, it’s still down from GM’s initial 400,000 EV production goal through mid-2024.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT (Source: Chevrolet)

CEO Mary Barra says 2024 will be the “year of execution” as it looks to get back on track. In the first quarter, GM said battery module production increased 300% over the past six months.

The company plans to double its current capacity by the end of summer, which GM believes can help it regain US EV market share.

2024 Cadillac Lyriq models (Source: GM)

Cadillac’s Lyriq accounted for 20% of brand sales in Q1, second to only the Escalade. With 50% of Lyriq buyers new to GM and 70% new to Cadillac, the brand believes the electric crossover will continue seeing strong demand.

New models coming to boost market share

Meanwhile, the new electric Chevy Equinox, which GM says is the most affordable EV with over 300 miles range, is already available to order.

Starting at $34,995 (including destination), the Chevy Equinox EV will be one of the cheapest EVs on the US market. However, that’s for the 1LT trim, which will be available later this year.

Chevy Equinox EV trim Starting Price 1LT FWD $34,995 2LT FWD $43,295 2RS FWD $44,795 3LT FWD $45,295 3RS FWD $46,795 Chevy Equinox EV prices (including $1,395 destination fee)

The current cheapest 2LT trim starts at $43,295. With the tax credit, the Chevy Equinox EV price could fall as low as $35,295.

Chevy’s Blazer EV is also eligible for the $7,500 tax credit. Following recent price cuts, the Blazer EV can be bought for as low as $50,195. With the credit, it can be bought for as little as $42,695.

2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS (Source: GM)

GM also revealed the 2024 Silverado EV RST will have “more range than any EV pickup,” with up to 440 miles range (GM estimated). It will be available in mid-2024 with up to 10,000 lbs max towing. The GMC Sierra EV Denali is also expected to reach 440 miles range and have similar towing power.

Cadillac will expand its lineup with the CELESTIQ, OPTIQ, and Escalade IQ launching. With the new models, GM says its EV business is on track to achieve a positive variable profit in the second half of 2024.