Chevy Blazer EV stop-sale ends with drastically lower prices, full tax credit eligibility

The Chevy Blazer EV stop-sale finally ended Friday after almost three months. With drastically lower starting prices, the Blazer EV now starts at just over $50,000 and qualifies for the full $7,500 federal tax credit.

General Motors issued the stop-sale on the Chevy Blazer EV in late December, just four months after opening orders.

The company confirmed it was temporarily pausing sales to fix a software quality issue. Scott Bell, VP of Chevy Global, told Automotive News, “We are aware that a limited number of Blazer EV owners have experienced several software quality issues.”

Chevy said the stop-sale was non-safety-related and affected a limited number of vehicles. Last month, GM’s CEO Mary Barra confirmed Chevy Blazer EV sales were still halted.

Barra said 2024 is the “year of execution” as GM looks to get back on track with EV production. “Getting vehicles out there right and getting the software” corrected is at the top of GM’s to-do list, according to Barra.

2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS (Source: GM)

GM’s CEO said the company has already “revamped the software development process, and more importantly, the validation process.”

GM announced Friday the stop-sale has been lifted. Meanwhile, the automaker introduced new, lower Chevy Blazer EV prices. The electric SUV also regained the full $7,500 EV tax credit after adjusting its battery supplier.





2024 Blazer EV trim Old MSRP New starting price Difference EPA Range Starting price with $7,500 tax credit 2LT AWD $56,715 $50,195 -$6,520 279 $42,695 RS AWD $60,215 $54,595 -$5,620 279 $47,095 RS RWD $61,790 $56,170 -$5,620 320

(GM-est) $48,670 2024 Chevy Blazer EV prices and range

The company also said a more affordable Chevy Blazer EV LT FWD trim will debut later this year with starting prices under $50,000.

Starting at just over $50,000, the Blazer EV will compete with Tesla’s best-selling Model Y. The Model Y starts at $43,990 with up to 260 miles range.

2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS interior (Source: GM)

Both electric SUVs now qualify for the full $7,500 EV tax credit, which could bring the Chevy Blazer EV’s starting price to $42,695. Tesla’s Model Y starts at $36,490 after the EV tax credit.

