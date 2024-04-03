Chevy just revealed the Silverado EV First-Edition RST specs and it’s got 440 miles of range

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevy released today what is likely the final specs for its top-of-the-line 2024 Silverado EV First-Edition RST pickup – here’s the lowdown.

Chevrolet says it will eventually roll out a suite of Silverado EV trims with a variety of range options. But for now, it’s starting with the Silverado EV First-Edition RST with an MSRP of $94,500 plus $1,995 DFC. There’s a choice of black or white exterior with a black interior. Customer deliveries are expected to begin by mid-2024.

The Silverado EV First-Edition RST, which has GM-estimated 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque, is capable of zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. It has an impressive 440 miles of range – a significant increase from the previous 400-mile estimate – giving it an edge over its competitors on the range front. (The Ford Lightning extended range battery offers an EPA-estimated range of 320 miles, and the Rivian R1T is offered with a Standard+ pack with an estimated 315 miles of range.)

The First-Edition RST has up to 10,000 lbs. of towing capability and 1,300 lbs. of payload. It’s equipped with a feature called Multi-Flex Midgate that increases the pickup’s storage capacity when it’s dropped down. When paired with the Multi-Flex Tailgate, it increases storage capacity from 5 feet 11 inches to 10 feet 10 inches. The Midgate allows some of the rear seating to remain usable, but passengers will be sitting next to whatever the long thing is that’s being hauled and exposed to the outdoors.

On the charging front, the luxury electric pickup truck’s DC fast charging capability is up to 350 kW. First-Edition RST reservation holders who converted to an order get a complimentary bidirectional Level 2 GM Energy Powershift wall charger with a 19.2 kW power rating.

One neat feature is that 7.2 kW of power is made available for off-board use to power whatever is needed, from working at a job site to camping. An accessory power bar is available if you want to jack up the power to 10.2 kW.

It also has 4-wheel steer, a feature offered standard, making it more nimble to drive, and 24-inch wheels. While not unique to the RST, GM’s Four-Corner Air Ride Adaptive Suspension Technology makes for a more comfortable ride. It’s also comes with standard Chevy Safety Assist and Super Cruise with trailering.

2024 Silverado EV RST

A 17-inch diagonal LCD display screen is paired with an 11-inch diagonal reconfigurable driver information display, and a 14-inch diagonal field of view Head Up Display is equipped with Google built-in technology. Topping it all off is a fixed-glass roof.

What do you think of the specs of the souped-up Silverado EV First-Edition RST? Is it worth the $94,500 price tag? Let us know in the comments below.

