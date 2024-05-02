The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV has a quirky $4k discount for Tesla drivers

Chevy Blazer EV 2LT (Source: Chevrolet)

Chevy is offering a $4,000 discount for owners and lessees of Teslas and other EVs for the 2024 Blazer EV but with some quirky conditions.

Chevrolet’s conquest bonus cash offer doesn’t require a trade-in and can be transferred to household members, so that’s nice.

The $4,000 discount applies to both 2024 Chevy Blazer EV leases and purchases and according to CarsDirect, it can be stacked with other deals, such as the $7,500 tax credit and the $1,000 Costco member-only incentive.

Chevy also offers a $2,500 EV Loyalty Cash Allowance for current owners or lessees of a 2017 or newer Chevy Bolt or Bolt EUV.

All of that adds up to a nice price reduction for an EV with a base price in the mid-$50s.

But here’s where it gets a little quirky. As for which EVs you or your household members drive to qualify for the $4,000 discount, Tesla, of course, is on the list. So are Lucid, Rivian, and Fisker. CarsDirect notes that the Honda Fit EV qualifies, but the Hyundai IONIQ Electric doesn’t. Okayyy. So you’ll have to check with a dealer for your EV’s eligibility.

The $4,000 offer is also only being offered in what seems to be a somewhat random list of cities:

Albuquerque

Birmingham, Alabama

Charleston, West Virginia

Charlotte

Chicago

Dallas

El Paso, Texas

Greensboro, North Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Huntsville, Alabama

Jacksonville

Little Rock

Mobile, Alabama

Norfolk, Virginia

Orlando

Richmond, Virginia

San Antonio, Texas

San Francisco

Savannah, Georgia

Tampa

Washington, D.C.

So if you want this deal and you don’t live in any of the above, then a road trip may be on the cards. (Atlanta and Santa Fe folks, I’m looking at you.)

And if that’s not possible, you’re not out of luck. If you want to lease, Chevy is offering $3,250 in lease cash for the Blazer EV in other parts of the US, and that’s open to everyone, regardless of what you or your household members drive.

The $4,000 conquest bonus cash deal is available from May 1 to June 3, 2024.

Read more: Chevy Blazer EV first drive – is it worth its $56k base price?

Click here to find a local dealer that may have the Chevy Blazer EV in stock. –affiliate*

Now is a great time to begin your solar journey so your system is installed in time for those sunny spring days. If you want to make sure you’re finding a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage. EnergySage is a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high-quality solutions and save 20 to 30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online, and you’ll get access to unbiased energy advisors who will help you every step of the way. Get started here. –affiliate*