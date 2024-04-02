 Skip to main content

Chevy is offering Bolt EV owners up to $3,000 to buy the new all-electric Equinox

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Apr 2 2024 - 1:21 pm PT
0 Comments
Chevy-Bolt-EV-Equinox

If you own (or lease) a 2017 Chevy Bolt EV model or newer, you could be eligible for up to $3,000 off the new fully electric Equinox. Chevy is offering big incentives as it looks to ramp up EV sales in 2024.

Chevy Bolt EV owners eligible to save on the Equinox EV

Chevy Bolt EV owners looking to upgrade can now score up to $3,000 to buy the all-new Equinox EV.

According to a new memo sent to dealers (via CarsDirect), if you own or lease a 2017 Chevy Bolt EV or EUV model, you could be part of its new incentive offer.

Through April 30, Chevy is offering up to a $3,000 discount if you lease or finance at a special rate through GM Finance. Although loyalty discounts are common, this is a significantly higher offer than most.

If you choose to buy the new Equinox EV but don’t finance it, the deal takes $2,500 off the starting price.

Chevy already expects the Equinox EV to be one of the most affordable (if not the most) in its class. The electric SUV starts at just $34,995 with up to 319 miles range. That includes the $1,395 destination fee. With $3,000 off, the Chevy Equinox EV starting price could fall to as low as $31,995.

Chevy Equinox EV trimStarting Price
1LT FWD$34,995
2LT FWD$43,295
2RS FWD$44,795
3LT FWD$45,295
3RS FWD$46,795
Chevy Equinox EV prices (including $1,395 destination fee)

However, the automaker is currently only taking orders for the 2LT and 3LT trims. The entry-level 1LT is expected to roll out later this year.

The deal does not extend to the new Blazer EV, which just came off a stop-sale with lower prices starting just over $50,000.

Chevy-Equinox-EV-prices
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT (Source: Chevrolet)

For now, Chevy’s cheapest Equinox starts at $43,295. The Chevy Blazer EV starts at $50,195 after the recent $6,520 price cut.

Both the Chevy Equinox and Blazer EVs are eligible for the full $7,500 tax credit, promoting even lower prices. With the tax credit, the Equinox EV (2LT) starts at as low as $35,795. Chevy Blazer EV prices start at $42,695 with the tax credit included.

EV modelStarting Price
(including destination fee)		Range
(EPA-est miles)		Screen Size
Chevy Equinox EV 1LT$34,995319 mi17.7″
Chevy Equinox EV 2LT$43,295319 mi17.7″
Tesla Model Y RWD$45,380260 mi15″
VW ID.4 Standard RWD$40,290209 mi12″
Hyundai IONIQ 5
standard range		$43,175220 mi12.25″
Nissan Ariya Engage FWD$44,555216 mi12.3″
Volvo EX30 single-motor
extended range		$36,245275 mi12.3″
Chevy Equinox EV vs the competition (Source: Chevrolet)

Chevy announced a more affordable Blazer EV LT FWD will debut later this year with prices starting under $50,000 (not including the tax credit). The Chevy Blazer EV 2LT AWD features up to 279 miles range.

In comparison, Tesla’s Model Y starts at $44,990 with up to 260 miles range. With the tax credit, the starting price is as low as $37,490.

Chevy-Blazer-EV
2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS (Source: GM)

Meanwhile, Chevy is retiring its current Bolt EV as it prepares to launch a new Ultium based model next year. The Ultium Bolt EV will feature LFP batteries to drive costs down. With some models left, Bolt EVs are selling for under $20,000 with the tax credit included.

Are you ready to drive off in your new all electric Chevy at some of the lowest prices? We can help you get started shopping today. You can use our links below to find deals on Chevy’s EVs at a dealer near you.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

The Chevrolet Bolt EV

The Chevrolet Bolt EV

The Chevy Bolt EV is GM's first long-range all-e…
GM

GM

GM designs and manufactures a few electric vehic…
Chevy Bolt EUV Chevrolet Chevy Equinox EV

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising