Chevy is offering Bolt EV owners up to $3,000 to buy the new all-electric Equinox

If you own (or lease) a 2017 Chevy Bolt EV model or newer, you could be eligible for up to $3,000 off the new fully electric Equinox. Chevy is offering big incentives as it looks to ramp up EV sales in 2024.

Chevy Bolt EV owners eligible to save on the Equinox EV

Chevy Bolt EV owners looking to upgrade can now score up to $3,000 to buy the all-new Equinox EV.

According to a new memo sent to dealers (via CarsDirect), if you own or lease a 2017 Chevy Bolt EV or EUV model, you could be part of its new incentive offer.

Through April 30, Chevy is offering up to a $3,000 discount if you lease or finance at a special rate through GM Finance. Although loyalty discounts are common, this is a significantly higher offer than most.

If you choose to buy the new Equinox EV but don’t finance it, the deal takes $2,500 off the starting price.

Chevy already expects the Equinox EV to be one of the most affordable (if not the most) in its class. The electric SUV starts at just $34,995 with up to 319 miles range. That includes the $1,395 destination fee. With $3,000 off, the Chevy Equinox EV starting price could fall to as low as $31,995.

Chevy Equinox EV trim Starting Price 1LT FWD $34,995 2LT FWD $43,295 2RS FWD $44,795 3LT FWD $45,295 3RS FWD $46,795 Chevy Equinox EV prices (including $1,395 destination fee)

However, the automaker is currently only taking orders for the 2LT and 3LT trims. The entry-level 1LT is expected to roll out later this year.

The deal does not extend to the new Blazer EV, which just came off a stop-sale with lower prices starting just over $50,000.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT (Source: Chevrolet)

For now, Chevy’s cheapest Equinox starts at $43,295. The Chevy Blazer EV starts at $50,195 after the recent $6,520 price cut.

Both the Chevy Equinox and Blazer EVs are eligible for the full $7,500 tax credit, promoting even lower prices. With the tax credit, the Equinox EV (2LT) starts at as low as $35,795. Chevy Blazer EV prices start at $42,695 with the tax credit included.

EV model Starting Price

(including destination fee) Range

(EPA-est miles) Screen Size Chevy Equinox EV 1LT $34,995 319 mi 17.7″ Chevy Equinox EV 2LT $43,295 319 mi 17.7″ Tesla Model Y RWD $45,380 260 mi 15″ VW ID.4 Standard RWD $40,290 209 mi 12″ Hyundai IONIQ 5

standard range $43,175 220 mi 12.25″ Nissan Ariya Engage FWD $44,555 216 mi 12.3″ Volvo EX30 single-motor

extended range $36,245 275 mi 12.3″ Chevy Equinox EV vs the competition (Source: Chevrolet)

Chevy announced a more affordable Blazer EV LT FWD will debut later this year with prices starting under $50,000 (not including the tax credit). The Chevy Blazer EV 2LT AWD features up to 279 miles range.

In comparison, Tesla’s Model Y starts at $44,990 with up to 260 miles range. With the tax credit, the starting price is as low as $37,490.

2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS (Source: GM)

Meanwhile, Chevy is retiring its current Bolt EV as it prepares to launch a new Ultium based model next year. The Ultium Bolt EV will feature LFP batteries to drive costs down. With some models left, Bolt EVs are selling for under $20,000 with the tax credit included.

Are you ready to drive off in your new all electric Chevy at some of the lowest prices?