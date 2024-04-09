 Skip to main content

Rivian is offering a free $5K STEALTH wrap vehicle shield for R1T and R1S orders

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Apr 9 2024 - 1:33 pm PT
1 Comment
Rivian-free-STEALTH-wrap

For those looking to buy a Rivian EV, now may be the time. Throughout April, Rivian is offering a free STEALTH wrap to protect your R1T or R1S on orders. The offer is valued at $5,000.

Rivian sweetens R1T, R1S orders with free STEALTH wrap

Since Rivian’s R1T hit the US market as the first electric pickup in September 2021, the EV startup has come a long way.

CEO RJ Scaringe announced that Rivian hit a milestone last week after building its 100,000th EV. As the company enters a new growth phase, Rivian is introducing new tech to cut costs.

Rivian officially shut down its Normal, IL manufacturing plant on April 5 as it upgrades the facility to improve efficiency.

First announced last November, the upgrades will “meaningfully” reduce material costs for Rivian as it looks to scale output.

Rivian’s new tech has already led to lower prices, with R1 leases available for as low as $559 per month. That includes the $7,500 EV tax credit at the time of lease.

(Source: Rivian)

Throughout April, Rivian is sweetening the deal by offering a free XPEL STEALTH vehicle wrap on any R1T or R1S order. The STEALTH wrap, made by XPEL, is a complete paint protection car shield.

Its unique self-healing satin film will protect your Rivian EV from rock chips, scratches, and other debris you may encounter on your adventures.

Not only does it protect your Rivian, but it also upgrades the design. The XPEL STEALTH adds a custom touch with a subtle, satin look. With a slick satin finish, the vehicle wrap hides annoying dust and water spots.

Its UV-resistant coating prevents discoloration and fading from the sun. With self-healing properties, fine scratches and swirl marks disappear when exposed to heat.

The offer, valued at $5,000, is good for US and Canadian buyers throughout April. For more information, visit Rivian’s R1 Shop.

Ready to drive off in your new Rivian? We can help you get started. You can use our links to find deals on the Rivian R1S and R1T near you today.

