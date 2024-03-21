Rivian is offering attractive R1T, R1S lease deals starting as low as $559 per month

If you’ve had your sights set on a Rivian electric vehicle, now could be the perfect opportunity. Rivian is offering attractive EV lease deals on the R1T and R1S, starting as low as $559 per month.

Rivian sweetens EV lease deals on R1T and R1S models

Rivian doesn’t just build EVs. These “Electric Adventure Vehicles” are designed to take the road less traveled in style and comfort.

The R1T, Rivian’s all-electric truck, is built to tackle whatever you call a road with the ability to drive through 3+ feet of water, rock crawl a 100% grade, and tow up to 11,000 lbs. It can even has sports car performance with a 0 to 60 mph sprint in as little as 3 seconds.

Meanwhile, Rivian’s electric 7-seater, the R1S, was the seventh best-selling EV in the US last year for a reason, topping the Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla Model X.

With up to 400 miles estimated range and 104 cu ft of storage, the electric SUV can haul gear, car seats, and camping equipment or take the entire family on an adventure.

Rivian R1T (left) and R1S (right) (Source: Rivian)

Rivian introduced leasing options last November on the R1T, adding the R1S to the program in January.

Now, Rivian is introducing new EV lease deals for as low as $559 per month. That includes the $7,500 EV lease credit at the time of lease.

Rivian EV lease deals (Source: Rivian)

A quick search in Rivian’s inventory shows several 2024 R1T models under $600 per month. The Dual-Motor AWD R1T (Standard Battery Pack) with 270 miles range starts at $69,900, or $559 per month lease.

The 2024 R1S is listed for as low as $76,650, or $663 per month lease. The deal is for the Dual-Motor AWD (Standard Battery Pack) with 270 miles range.

Rivian R1S (Source: Rivian)

According to its website, Rivian is also offering up to $70 off monthly payments on 2023 models.

As of January, Rivian offered leasing in 15 states. The EV maker announced this week it has added several new states, bringing the total to 24. These include:

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Jersey

New York

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Dakota

Texas

Vermont

Washington

Rivian says it will continue expanding its leasing program in new states over time. Deliveries are expected in 1 to 4 weeks following your order.

If you’re ready to take advantage of Rivian’s lowest EV lease deals so far, we can help you get started. You can use our links below to score great deals on the R1T and R1S near you.