Kia’s new three-row EV9 electric SUV drives US EV sales up 151% in March

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Apr 2 2024 - 9:03 am PT
Kia-EV9-sales-March

The first fully electric three-row SUV from Kia, the EV9, sparked a 151% surge in EV sales in March. Kia’s EV9 helped the brand achieve its second-best Q1 sales results.

Kia EV9 pushes EV sales up 151% in March

“Our growth in SUVs and early impact of the all-new, all-electric three-row EV9 helped deliver Kia’s second-best first-quarter sales result,” Kia America’s vice president of sales operations, Eric Watson, said.

Kia sold 1,281 EV9 models in March for a total of 4,007 through the first three months of the year. The new model helped drive EV sales up 151% in March.

Sales of Kia’s first dedicated EV, the EV6, reached 1,537 in March, up 55% from last year. Kia sold 4,059 EV6 models in Q1, up 20% compared to last year.

After launching the electric SUV in the US late last year, starting under $55,000, Kia called it a “wake-up call” to the industry.

Kia builds the EV9 in South Korea, but production is expected to move to the US by the end of May. By producing the electric SUV at its West Point, GA plant, the EV9 will qualify for a part of the federal EV tax credit.

Kia-EV9-sales-March
2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line (Source: Kia)

Once Kia begins sourcing batteries from its Savannah, GA, facility, it expects the EV9 to qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit by early 2025, which could further drive up sales.

To make up for the loss, Kia is offering big incentives on the 2024 EV9 as it looks to fend off the competition.






Kia EV9 Trim		MSRP
(including $1,495
destination fee)		EPA Est. Range
(miles)
Light RWD$56,395230
Light Long
Range RWD		$60,695304
Wind e-AWD$65,395280
Land e-AWD$71,395280
GT-Line e-AWD$73,900270
2024 Kia EV9 trim prices and range

Kia’s EV sales growth in March comes after sister company Hyundai achieved its best-ever March and Q1 US sales, with EV sales doubling. Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 had its best first-quarter and March sales.

Although Kia asked dealers to avoid markups, some are pricing the electric SUV up to $7,000 over MSRP as demand continues picking up.

Kia-EV9-interior
Kia EV9 interior (Source: Kia)

With 42.8″ of rear legroom, more than the Cadillac Escalade and Range Rover P400 3-row, it’s no wonder buyers are going with Kia’s new EV9.

Ready to hop in your new three-row electric SUV? We can help you find the right Kia EV9 model for you at the right price. You can use our link to view deals on the 2024 Kia EV9 in your area.

