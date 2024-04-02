Kia’s new three-row EV9 electric SUV drives US EV sales up 151% in March

The first fully electric three-row SUV from Kia, the EV9, sparked a 151% surge in EV sales in March. Kia’s EV9 helped the brand achieve its second-best Q1 sales results.

Kia EV9 pushes EV sales up 151% in March

“Our growth in SUVs and early impact of the all-new, all-electric three-row EV9 helped deliver Kia’s second-best first-quarter sales result,” Kia America’s vice president of sales operations, Eric Watson, said.

Kia sold 1,281 EV9 models in March for a total of 4,007 through the first three months of the year. The new model helped drive EV sales up 151% in March.

Sales of Kia’s first dedicated EV, the EV6, reached 1,537 in March, up 55% from last year. Kia sold 4,059 EV6 models in Q1, up 20% compared to last year.

After launching the electric SUV in the US late last year, starting under $55,000, Kia called it a “wake-up call” to the industry.

Kia builds the EV9 in South Korea, but production is expected to move to the US by the end of May. By producing the electric SUV at its West Point, GA plant, the EV9 will qualify for a part of the federal EV tax credit.

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line (Source: Kia)

Once Kia begins sourcing batteries from its Savannah, GA, facility, it expects the EV9 to qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit by early 2025, which could further drive up sales.

To make up for the loss, Kia is offering big incentives on the 2024 EV9 as it looks to fend off the competition.











Kia EV9 Trim MSRP

(including $1,495

destination fee) EPA Est. Range

(miles) Light RWD $56,395 230 Light Long

Range RWD $60,695 304 Wind e-AWD $65,395 280 Land e-AWD $71,395 280 GT-Line e-AWD $73,900 270 2024 Kia EV9 trim prices and range

Kia’s EV sales growth in March comes after sister company Hyundai achieved its best-ever March and Q1 US sales, with EV sales doubling. Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 had its best first-quarter and March sales.

Although Kia asked dealers to avoid markups, some are pricing the electric SUV up to $7,000 over MSRP as demand continues picking up.

Kia EV9 interior (Source: Kia)

With 42.8″ of rear legroom, more than the Cadillac Escalade and Range Rover P400 3-row, it’s no wonder buyers are going with Kia’s new EV9.

