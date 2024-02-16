 Skip to main content

Kia’s new EV9 electric SUV is being marked up by dealers against the brand’s desire

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Feb 16 2024 - 12:24 pm PT
The new Kia EV9 is being marked up by dealers despite the brand specifically asking them not to. As demand picks, some dealers are marking up the electric SUV by up to $7,000 over MSRP.

Kia EV9 is being marked up by dealers

Kia opened orders for its first three-row electric SUV in November after gaining “significant consumer interest with pre-orders,” according to Kia America’s VP of sales, Erica Watson.

The EV9’s $54,900 starting price is “a wake-up call to the industry,” according to Kia. Knowing how vital the large EV SUV is to the brand, Kia asked dealers to avoid markups in November.

A letter read by online auto research firm CarsDirect stated, “The EV9 customer is an important new owner to the Kia brand, and price transparency will be paramount as part of their purchase experience.”

Kia added, “We ask dealers to retail the EV9 without mark-up over the Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price.”

If you remember, Kia’s first dedicated electric car, the EV6, was reportedly being marked up by as much as $20,000 over MSRP.

After less than five months on the market, the EV9 is already being marked up by Kia dealers. According to CarsDirect, several dealerships are promoting the 2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line with a $7,000 markup. The selling price listed is $83,315.

An employee at the dealership confirmed that all EV9 models in stock have the same price adjustment over MSRP. The employee later backtracked on their comments.

At other dealerships, like Van Nuys Kia in Southern California, the EV9 GT-Line is listed with an MSRP of $76,925. However, the fine print states that the price includes $3,750 in Kia Customer Cash.

Without the incentive, the EV9’s selling price is nearly $5,000 over MSRP. Although markups are common, especially with highly-anticipated EVs, Kia asked specifically for this not to happen.




Kia EV9 Trim		MSRP
(including $1,495
destination fee)		EPA Est. Range
(miles)
Light RWD$56,395230
Light Long
Range RWD		$60,695304
Wind e-AWD$65,395280
Land e-AWD$71,395280
GT-Line e-AWD$73,900270
2024 Kia EV9 trim prices and range

The report notes that Kia offered $2,000 for every smooth EV9 delivery. As we said in November, there’s little Kia can do, but it was a good effort.

Kia delivered over 1,400 EV9 models in the US last month as demand for larger EV SUVs picks up. With 42.8″ of rear legroom, the EV9 tops the Cadillac Escalade, Range Rover P400 3-row, and Mercedes EQS. It also includes more shoulder and leg room than the Tesla Model X.

If you’re looking for a deal on Kia’s new electric SUV, we have you covered. You can use our link to find a great deal on the 2024 Kia EV9 at a dealer near you.

