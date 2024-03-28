 Skip to main content

Kia to begin EV9 production in the US by May, expects $7,500 EV tax credit eligibility by 2025

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Mar 28 2024 - 11:08 am PT
Kia’s first three-row electric SUV is off to a good start. However, Kia will accelerate EV9 momentum with plans to begin US production by May. Kia expects the EV9 will qualify for the full $7,500 EV tax credit by early next year.

Kia to kick off US EV9 production in May

After launching the EV9 in the US late last year, Kia has handed over 3,839 models in the US. Starting under $55,000, Kia calls its electric family move an “industry wake-up call.”

Despite the strong start, Kia expects the momentum to pick up. Kia currently builds the EV9 in Korea but expects to move production to the US by the end of May.

Kia America’s head of corporate communications, James Bell, told Nikkei that moving EV9 production to its West Point, GA plant will enable it to qualify for a part of the EV tax credit. The EV9 is expected to qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit by early 2025.

The EV9’s batteries are still made in South Korea and China, but Kia will begin sourcing from its EV battery plant in Savannah, Georgia.

Kia EV9 (Source: Kia)

Bell said the facility will have dedicated EV and battery assembly sections. Production is expected to start by the end of this year or early 2025.

“We’re off to a good start,” Bell said. However, “we feel maybe a little bit limited because of the incentives,” he added.

Bell said US buyers thinking, “Maybe it’s time for an EV for my family,” automatically look toward Tesla. Kia wants “to get the second look, based on the virtues of the machine.”

Kia EV9 interior (Source: Kia)

When asked if Kia is worried about cheaper EVs from China, Bell said the automaker welcomes the new competition.

“If anything, I think it’s going to be helpful to have lower price [cars] because it will get more people to experience electric vehicles,” Bell explained.





Kia EV9 Trim		MSRP
(including $1,495
destination fee)		EPA Est. Range
(miles)
Light RWD$56,395230
Light Long
Range RWD		$60,695304
Wind e-AWD$65,395280
Land e-AWD$71,395280
GT-Line e-AWD$73,900270
2024 Kia EV9 trim prices and range

In the meantime, Kia is offering big incentives to help offset the EV tax credit. Kia is offering $5,000 in customer cash on all 2024 EV9 trims. With that included, the EV9 starts at just $51,395.

If you’re interested in Kia’s new three-row electric SUV, we can help you get started shopping today. You can use our link to find great deals on the 2024 Kia EV9 at a dealer near you.

