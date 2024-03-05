Kia bumps up 2024 EV9 discount with massive $5,000 customer cash offer

If you’ve been waiting to buy Kia’s first three-row electric SUV, the perfect opportunity may have just landed. Kia is now offering a $5,000 customer cash discount on all 2024 EV9 models.

Kia introduces a new $5,000 discount on the 2024 EV9

After opening EV9 orders in November with a $54,900 starting price tag, Kia called its first three-row electric SUV a “wake-up call to the industry.”

Demand for the large electric SUV has been heating up, with 2,726 models sold in the US through the first two months of the year. That’s more than Kia’s first dedicated EV, the EV6, with 2,522 units sold.

Following price cuts in its domestic market, Kia is introducing a new discount on the 2024 EV9 in the US.

According to a memo sent to dealers (via CarsDirect), Kia is offering $5,000 in customer cash on all 2024 EV9 trims. That’s up 33% from the previous $3,750 offer.

With $5,000 off, the EV9’s starting price can fall to just $51,395 (including destination). Kia is also offering a $1,000 loyalty discount, amounting to up to $6,000 in savings (a hidden dealer cash bonus could score you an extra $1,000).

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line (Source: Kia)

Meanwhile, leasing may make even more sense. Kia is offering $7,500 in lease cash on the EV9. Kia also recently cut EV9 rates to 2.99%, lowering the lease price by $20 a month.

Although Kia asked dealers to avoid markups, several are already marking up prices as much as $7,000 over MSRP due to demand.

Kia EV9 interior (Source: Kia)

Kia also introduced its cheapest EV6 lease to date. At $279 per month, the 2024 Kia EV6 undercuts many gas-powered vehicles like the 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE. It’s also cheaper than the Tesla Model 3.







Kia EV9 Trim MSRP

(including $1,495

destination fee) EPA Est. Range

(miles) Light RWD $56,395 230 Light Long

Range RWD $60,695 304 Wind e-AWD $65,395 280 Land e-AWD $71,395 280 GT-Line e-AWD $73,900 270 2024 Kia EV9 trim prices and range

Kia’s new EV9 discount follows recent moves from rivals, including Ford and Nissan, announcing similar strategies. As more EVs flood the market, automakers are looking for more competitive pricing strategies.

If you’ve been eyeing Kia’s three-row electric SUV, we can help you score great deals at a nearby dealer. You can use our link to find the lowest prices on the 2024 Kia EV9 in your area. You can also find deals on Kia’s EV6 here.