Kia says flagship EV9 electric SUV starts at $54,900 as an industry “Wake-up call”

Kia finally announced the starting price for its flagship EV9, its first three-row electric SUV. At $54,900, Kia says the EV9 will be “a wake-up call to the industry.” The 2024 Kia EV9 is expected to begin rolling out in the US later this year.

2024 Kia EV9 Light RWD gets a $54,900 starting price tag

“We knew we had to get the EV9 pricing right and we believe today’s announcement will be a wake-up call to the industry,” explained Steven Center, EVP and COO of Kia America.

The 2024 Kia EV9 Light RWD will have a starting price of $54,900 (excluding destination fee), with seating for up to seven, DC fast charging capability, 215hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, and the latest tech features.

Center said, “A well-equipped three-row SUV EV doesn’t have to be prohibitively expensive. It should offer the perfect balance of standard features, the ability to fast charge, and be equipped with the technology savvy EV buyers are looking for.”

After unveiling its first three-row electric SUV in March, Kia gave us a glimpse of its future with a bold new style and advanced tech features.

Kia EV9 (Source: Kia)

New flagship electric SUV arriving in Q4

Kia’s EV9 will play a pivotal role in the automaker’s transition into the electric era. Powered by the Hyundai Motor Group’s 800V E-GMP platform, the EV9 is the first EV to feature its fourth-gen battery tech.

The EV9 offers “true SUV capabilities,” with over 81 cubic feet of cargo space behind the first row, 7.8 inches of ground clearance, and up to 5,000 lbs of towing.

Kia EV9 (Source: Kia)

At 197.2″ long, the EV9 is slightly longer than Kia’s Telluride SUV, while they are about the same height (up to 70.1″) and width (77.9″). Despite its boxy, aggressive shape, the EV9 has a drag coefficient of 0.28, slightly edging out Volvo’s EX90 (.29 Cd).

The EV9’s interior features Kia’s next-gen Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system. At the center is an elliptical-shaped dash with a “floating” effect.

Kia EV9 interior (Source: Kia)

A wide panoramic display with dual 12.3″ screens and a 5″ HVAC screen integrated into a single panel for a modern, minimalist look. Under the screen are hidden switches for key infotainment features.

Kia’s flagship EV9 comes loaded with 20 standard ADAS features, including an advanced Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist that can detect several hazards like oncoming vehicles turning left or crossing an intersection.

Kia EV9 three-row seating (Source: Kia)

With DC fast charging and navigation-based features, the EV9 enables a seamless charging experience.

The 2024 Kia EV9 is expected to begin rolling out in the fourth quarter of this year. Initially, it will be built in South Korea and shipped to the US.

Kia EV9 interior (Source: Kia)

However, starting in 2024, it will move to Kia’s West Point, Georgia facility. Kia says prices for the Light Long Range, Wind, Land, and GT-Line will be announced closer to launch. The automaker invested an additional $200 million into the facility in July to prepare for EV9 assembly.

Electrek’s Take

At $54,900, Kia’s flagship EV9 is roughly priced in the middle of the pack. Although the starting price is lower than expected (~$60,000), it’s still higher than the base Tesla Model Y at $50,490 and the Mercedes EQB at $52,750.

At the same time, it’s lower than the Rivian R1S and Volvo EX90, priced around $80,000. Kia is not known as a “premium” automaker, so the lower starting price makes sense.

After a strong start in its domestic market, EV9 sales have slipped, with lower-priced competitors like Tesla’s Model Y gaining traction. We’ll see how it keeps up in the US later this year and into 2024.