XPeng (XPEV) launches two EVs in Germany with plans to enter more EU nations later this year

Chinese EV automaker XPeng Motors is making good on its vow to enter new European markets this year, beginning with Germany. Beginning today, two all-electric XPeng models are available to German customers as the automaker targets an ambitious market share in a land home to several huge names in legacy OEMs and shows no signs of slowing down in its expansion through Europe.

Following a relatively quick rise to fame in its native China in a few short years, XPeng Motors ($XPEV) set its sights on global expansion in hopes of becoming a global EV brand. Part of that globalization process began in Europe, particularly in Norway with its P7 sedan, commencing deliveries in the summer of 2021.

As an encore, XPeng also shared plans to send its G9 SUV overseas. We got to drive the P7 and the G9 during two separate trips to the Netherlands, another EU territory XPeng has entered.

That 2022 market entry was part of multiple retail agreements in new markets in addition to Norway and the NL, including Sweden and Denmark. During IAA Mobility held in Germany last fall, XPeng vice chairman and president Brian Gu shared some insight about where the Chinese automaker will go next, citing three additional European markets.

One of those new markets included Germany, and beginning today, the two XPeng EVs mentioned above are available to those local consumers.

The G9 SUV, now available in Germany / Source: XPeng Motors / Weibo

XPeng G9 and P7 EVs now available in Germany

Per its Weibo page, XPeng Motors has officially launched its first two BEVs in Germany – acknowledged by the Chinese automaker as “the world’s most competitive automotive market.” By entering Germany to compete against the likes of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Volkswagen, XPeng hopes to make an impact in the market.

Per the post, it is targeting a 3% market share in Germany by the end of 2024. The G9 SUV launches in three trims: A rear-wheel drive standard range model for 57,600 euros ($62,300), a rear-wheel drive long-range version for 61,600 euros ($66,600), and an AWD drive long-range trim starting at 69,600 euros ($75,275).

The XPeng P7 sedan, which recently saw a 2023 refresh, also launches in Germany in three separate trims: A rear-wheel drive long-range EV for 49,600 euros ($53,650), an AWD drive performance version for 58,600 euros ($63,350), and the AWD Wing Edition, starting at 69,600 euros ($75,275).

In addition to a beautiful launch video showcasing the G9 around the Alps, XPeng’s recent Weibo post reiterated its following plans for Europe. Beyond Germany, XPeng said it will soon begin selling its EVs in France, Italy, and the UK. Per previous comments from Brian Gu, XPeng’s G6 SUV will specifically debut in the UK as the automaker’s first right-side driving EV to compete with the Tesla Model Y.

XPeng’s continued expansions through Europe are part of a larger strategy to launch approximately 30 new and refreshed EV models by 2027. That’s a tall order.