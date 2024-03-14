Volkswagen is offering $13,000 off the 2023 ID.4 AWD Pro S Plus with new lease deal

In a fire sale, Volkswagen is offering $13,000 off the 2023 ID.4 AWD Pro S Plus with a new lease deal as it gears up to launch new EVs.

2023 Volkswagen ID.4 lease deal offers $13,000 off

The Volkswagen ID.4 was the fourth best-selling EV in the US last year, with sales up 84% from 2022.

With a starting price of $38,995, the ID.4 is already one of the most affordable electric SUVs in the US. The Standard range model, powered by a 62 kWh battery, has up to 209 miles range. A larger 82 kWh delivers up to 275 miles range in the ID.4 Pro.

The ID.4 is powered by a rear electric motor with 201 hp. With an added front axle, the AWD ID.4 Pro models deliver up to 295 hp and 255 miles of range.

Volkswagen announced earlier this year that “most” 2023 and 2024 ID.4 models will qualify for the full $7,500 EV tax credit. Only ID.4 models with US-made SK On battery components will be eligible.

2023 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S (Source: Volkswagen US Media Site)

As Electrek reported in December 2022, some 2023 ID.4 models have LG battery components due to a previous supply agreement. Both SK and LG Chem provide batteries for the RWD ID.4 models with the 82 kWh battery pack. Meanwhile, the AWD and standard 62 kWh ID.4s are powered by SK batteries.

Volkswagen announced it’s now offering $13,000 off the 2023 ID.4 AWD Pro S Plus with its latest lease deal.

2023 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S interior (Source: Volkswagen US Media Site)

Only ID.4 models with SK batteries qualify. 2024 models with LG batteries are not included. To see which battery the ID.4 has, you can check the window sticker.

The news comes as Volkswagen looks to clear room for new electric models. VW announced a longer-range 2024 ID.4 model (check out our review), and two new EVs are rolling out, including the ID.7 and ID Buzz.

2023 Volkswagen ID.4 model Starting Price ID.4 Standard $38,995 ID.4 Pro $43,995 ID.4 S $43,995 ID.4 Pro S $48,995 ID.4 Pro S Plus $51,445 Dual-motor AWD upgrade

(available on Pro, Pro S, and Pro S Plus) +$3,000 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 prices *not including $1,295 destination fee

Starting at $54,445, the new lease deal could bring the starting price of the ID.4 AWD Pro S Plus, down to $41,445. That’s less than the ID.4 S and ID.4 Pro.

Earlier today, we reported that VW is sticking to its EV game plan in the US with plans to launch a larger electric SUV in the next few years.

If you want to take advantage of Volkswagen’s massive ID.4 lease deal, we can help you get started. You can use our link to find 2023 VW ID.4 models on clearance at a dealer near you.