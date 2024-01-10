These were the best-selling EVs in the US in 2023 – Rivian R1S cracks the top 10

Tesla’s Model Y was the best-selling electric vehicle in the US in 2023 by far, but other EVs from VW, Hyundai, Rivian, Chevy, and Ford are climbing the sales charts.

Another year of EV records

A record 1.2 million EVs were handed over to customers in the US last year, beating most expectations.

Electric vehicles accounted for 7.6% of total US sales in 2023. That’s up from 5.9% in 2022 and 3.2% in 2021. Next year, that number is expected to reach around 10% for the first time, according to Cox Automotive research.

Despite claims of a market slowdown, a record 317,168 EVs were sold in the last three months of 2023. That’s 8.1% of total US auto sales and 52% higher than Q4 2022.

Tesla continued leading the way last year with over 484,500 EVs delivered in Q4 to hit its goal of handing over 1.8 million vehicles in 2023.

The effort was enough to maintain control of over half of the US EV market. Tesla’s EVs accounted for 55% of electric vehicle sales in the US last year. The brand’s two most affordable models remained the best-selling EVs in 2023.

(Source: Tesla)

Top ten best-selling EVs in 2023

With over 394,000 units sold, Tesla’s Model Y represented one in every three EVs sold last year. The Model 3 placed second with 220,910 units sold.

Rank Top 10 best-selling EVs of 2023 2023 sales 2022 rank

(+/-) 1 Tesla Model Y 394,497 1 (-) 2 Tesla Model 3 220,910 2 (-) 3 Chevy Bolt EV/EUV 62,045 5 (+2) 4 Ford Mustang Mach-E 40,771 3 (-1) 5 Volkswagen ID.4 37,789 9 (+4) 6 Hyundai IONIQ 5 33,918 7 (+1) 7 Rivian R1S 24,783 N/A 8 Ford F-150 Lightning 24,165 10 (+2) 9 Tesla Model X 23,015 6 (-3) 10 BMW i4 22,583 N/A Top 10 best-selling EVs in 2023 (Source: Kelley Blue Book)

Meanwhile, the Chevy Bolt EV had its best sales year yet with 62,045 electric models sold. Despite this, GM has already stopped producing the affordable electric car as it scales production of its Ultium models like the Blazer EV and Cadillac Lyriq. A new Bolt EV will be unveiled next year.

Chevy Bolt EV (Source: GM)

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E also had its best sales year with 40,771 electric crossovers sold while the F-150 Lightning was the best-selling electric pickup. Other electric SUVs including the VW ID.4 (37,789) and Hyundai IONIQ 5 (33,918) gained ground amid record years.

EV startup Rivian cracked the top ten after selling 24,783 R1S electric SUVs in 2023. Rivian delivered over 50,000 EVs last year total, more than double the 24,337 handed over in 2022.

Electrek’s Take

The best-selling EVs of 2023 looks a lot like last year’s list. The biggest changes include Tesla’s Model S slipping off this list from fourth in 2022.

The Chevy Bolt EV rose two spots while the Mach-E fell from third to fourth. Rivian’s R1S is new to the list as the EV maker ramps production at its Normal, IL factory.

I expect to see more changes in 2024 with new model launches like the Volvo EX30, starting at $35,000.

While some automakers including GM and Ford are pulling back on EV intiatives, others are doubling down like Hyundai and Volvo. The results will likely begin to show this year.

What changes do you guys expect to see on this year’s list? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Kelley Blue Book