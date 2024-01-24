VW says ‘most’ 2023, 2024 ID.4s will get full $7,500 EV tax credit

Photo: Volkswagen of America

“Most” 2023 and 2024 VW ID.4s will qualify for the full US EV tax credit in 2024 – here’s the lowdown on eligibility.

VW 2023 and 2024 ID.4s with US-manufactured SK On battery components placed in service in 2024 will be eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit. SK On is the battery division of South Korea’s SK Innovation, and its SK Battery America plant is in Commerce, Georgia.

That means that the 2023 ID.4 Standard model, with a 62 kWh battery, an EPA-estimated range of 209 miles, and a starting MSRP of $38,995, would cost $31,495 after the tax credit is applied.

As we reported in December 2022, some 2023 models have LG battery components because VW contracted for battery supply with both SK and LG Chem for RWD ID.4s with the larger 82 kWh Pro pack. AWD cars and 62 kWh Standard and S trims have SK-supplied batteries.

Model year 2023 ID.4s made with LG components do not qualify for the full tax credit, so consumers can check the car’s window sticker (Monroney label) to see who the battery component manufacturer is.

VW makes a caveat for the 2024 ID.4 model qualifying, saying that it’s based on current battery supply, so it’s subject to change because it’s dependent on batteries that have not yet been produced. However, the automaker says it’s “optimistic that MY24 ID.4 vehicles will qualify during the entirety of 2024 and will provide updates when received.”

